The first episode of the Dragon Ball anime franchise was broadcast in 2002 by Spacetoon with Venus Centre in charge of dubbing. Lately, however, fans have pointed out how the Arabic version has added extra clothing to the anime's female characters.

Censoring violence, blood, death, and so on in the Arabic version of any anime series was essentially nonexistent for a long time, even when they were aired on national television as children's shows. However, the Dragon Ball series has faced a lot of censorship since its beginning, which has at times changed the story as well.

Fans react as the Arabic version of Dragon Ball covers up Yurin and other female characters

Caulifla as seen in the original and Arabic version (Image via OLM Studios)

Spacetoon and Venus Centre are well-known for making edits to several anime under their banner, including Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Hunter x Hunter. While they appear to have toned down their censorship in recent years, it appears they have gone too far, according to some fans, in covering up the female characters from Dragon Ball.

The characters in question are Yurin, Caulifla, and Kale, whose exposed skin has been digitally colored. Many fans have expressed that they have found the censorship absurd and criticized it.

Here are a few fan reactions from fans expressing their displeasure:

A fan's comment from the forum

One fan ridicules the censorship

A comment expressing wonderment at the situation

There are others, however, who are appreciative of the Arabic version's changes or the skills required to make such edits. Some, for example, are eager to watch the dubbed series in order to compare the differences.

One viewer's reaction

An enthusiastic fan's reaction

Some individuals have pointed out that many people are put off by the tad overdressed female characters in the anime.

A fan remarks that the scrutiny is unnecessary

In what other ways has Dragon Ball been censored in the Arabic version?

Characters such as Kale and Caulifla, two of the first female Super Saiyans, have been censored for exposing even the slightest bit of skin. Their male Saiyan counterparts, on the other hand, who are generally shirtless for the majority of their time fighting, have not been censored at all.

Kale as seen in the original and Arabic version (Image via OLM Studios)

Apart from this, Dragon Ball has seen many changes that have altered several important aspects of the story. One of the most vital elements of the series, for example, is Shenron and the Dragon Balls, which grant wishes. However, Shenron was completely removed from the Pilaf saga, and the balls themselves were made to appear to have supernatural powers. However, the Dragon was reinstated in later arcs.

The evolutionary aspect of the Saiyan race was nearly censored as well. It was explained that the Saiyans' tails were artificial and that the Great Apes were not the Saiyans themselves, but rather separate creatures summoned by the Saiyans. There are numerous other examples of this type of change occurring. Raditz, for example, was changed from Goku's evil brother to his frenemy, and the name Super Saiyan God was also changed.

It is true that companies in charge of broadcasting foreign shows must make minor changes to make titles more relatable to the local audience, especially when dubbing is involved. Any such action, however, must be taken in good faith and with as few changes to the original material as possible.

While it is no surprise why fans are upset, the Arabic dub is not entirely bad, since those who have heard its opening theme have been all-praises for it.

It is important to note that this is not just a problem with the Arabic version; the early American version, for example, had some issues with its edits as well.

Poll : 0 votes