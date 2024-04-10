Dragon Ball cosplayer turns into Videl in stunning makeover

Dragon Ball cosplayers are aplenty owing to the sheer popularity of the anime series. One of the most interesting aspects of anime fanbases is that fans find ways to create art and contribute to the group while showcasing their love for the series. Fan art pieces and cosplays are some of the most popular means of expressing their love for the series.

In this case, a Dragon Ball cosplayer decided to portray a character who is quite popular among fans — Videl. Amongst other characters, Videl is one of the easier characters to cosplay since her outfits and makeup aren’t as elaborate as those of Saiyans and Namekians.

While the reactions were mixed, a sizeable chunk of the fanbase appreciated the Dragon Ball cosplayer’s efforts in portraying Videl.

How fans reacted to the Dragon Ball cosplayer's portrayal of Videl

Videl, in the anime and manga series, was first introduced as Mr. Satan's daughter. One of her most defining traits is that she is strong and independent. She rarely shows moments of weakness and doesn't shy away from confrontation. Towards the latter half of the story, she ends up marrying Gohan. The two of them also proceeded to have a child in the series — Pan.

A Dragon Ball cosplayer on Reddit with the username @Nizeysina_ decided to dress up like Videl. Some fans appreciated her efforts in looking like Videl, while some pointed out certain parts of the cosplay that could have been worked on. Let’s take a look at the Dragon Ball cosplayer’s version of Videl — a fierce and tough woman in the anime and manga series.

“The voluminous hair looked beautiful in this style, as well as the angry face lmao. It looks great”, said one fan

“I'd recommend a Dickies white T-shirt. They're a little thicker so it's less see through. I'd also recommend golden hair cuffs for Videl's "ponytails" and "fast wrap" boxing gloves. I think you did a good job for what you had. Also, slightly off topic, but you are really pretty. Hope you continue with cosplays and best of luck to you.”, said another

A sizeable portion of the fanbase was happy with the outcome. As shown in the post uploaded, one can see and compare the cosplayer with the image that they took inspiration from. Fans found a considerable amount of resemblance between the two images and were happy with the Dragon Ball cosplayer’s attempt. They also gave constructive feedback to help them with their future cosplaying endeavors.

“Nah sorry respectfully the makeup looks great and so does the hair but everything else not really. You should try a different outfit of videls or something and the thing is photoshopped on and it looks awful no offense”, said one fan

“All you did was put on a white shirt and used photoshop.”, said another

“It’s not quite there yet…” a netizen said

Some fans however weren’t too pleased with the cosplaying effort. One of the major issues noticed was that the badge seen on Videl’s shirt was photoshopped onto her T-shirt. Fans thought that creating the badge would have elevated the cosplay.

Since Videl’s outfit is rather simple, every tiny detail counts. The hairdo also lacked the golden cuffs. Without these, fans stated that she wore a simple white T-shirt. Their effort could have been slightly better, and fans were quite vocal about it.

