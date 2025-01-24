Dragon Ball Daima episode 15: King Kadan rescues Goku and Co. as Gomah seeks the Evil Third Eye

With the release of Dragon Ball Daima episode 15, the anime saw Goku and Co fight King Gomah's forces in the First Demon Realm. While struggling to take down the Gendarmerie, a surprising ally turned the tides of the battle in their favor. Elsewhere, King Gomah located the whereabouts of the Evil Third Eye and instructed Degesu to obtain the same.

The previous episode saw King Gomah and Degesu prepare the Gendarmerie Force to take down Goku and Co. Elsewhere, Goku and Co. reached Warp-sama to travel to the First Demon Realm. Unfortunately, with Gomah having shut it down, they had to rely on Neva to remove the barriers in the gates.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15: Hybis trades the Evil Third Eye for a hat

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15, titled Third Eye, opened with Goku and his friends fighting the Gendarmerie soldiers. While they were stronger, the Gendarmerie's weapons gave them an edge against their opponents. The battle was so one-sided that even Goku and Vegeta were momentarily knocked down. The good thing is that they managed to push back against the Gendarmerie, allowing them to head towards King Gomah's Castle.

Just as Goku and his friends reached closer to the Supreme Demon King's castle, Gomah noticed that Hybis was using the Evil Third Eye as a belt buckle. While Degesu was uncertain whether it was the real deal, Gomah claimed that he had seen it before and asked his assistant to fetch it.

Dabura as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 then explained the lore behind the Evil Third Eye. The Evil Third Eye, also known as the Tertian Oculus, was a special eye worn by the previous Supreme Demon Kings on their foreheads. It was a symbol of the Supreme Demon King and possessed terrifying magical power.

In the past, Dabura had one of his henchmen steal the Evil Third Eye and take it to the Third Demon Realm. The henchman was later killed in the Third Demon Realm, while the Third Eye got lost. Nevertheless, with Abura having lost the special eye, Dabura took over the throne and became the Supreme Demon King. In time, Dabura was eaten by Majin Buu, allowing the Vice-Supreme Demon King Gomah to take the throne. As for the Third Eye, Hybis happened to find it and started using it as a belt buckle.

Majin girl and Hybis as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 then shifted its focus to Hybis as a Majin girl approached him, asking for his belt in exchange for a kiss. Hybis was least interested in that trade and instead asked for her hat. As expected, the girl gave away her hat for the belt.

As for Goku and others, while they were already struggling against their enemies, the Gendarmerie soldiers brought out their tanks to take them down. Just as it seemed like they were in the worst possible situation, King Kadan and his subjects arrived to help Goku and others. They destroyed each of the Gendarmerie tanks and assisted Goku and his friends take down all their enemies together.

Gomah and Degesu were worried but still had the Gendarmerie Force on their side.

