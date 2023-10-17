Dragon Ball DAIMA will finally introduce the Demon Clan to the canon (and it's obvious)

Dragon Ball DAIMA wasn't the series that a lot of people were expecting from the franchise when Toei Animation announced it. However, it looks like it could have the potential to take fans by surprise. A major reason for this is that this web anime is going to focus a lot more on adventure rather than all-out brawls, and the recent trailer seems to suggest that the Demon Clan could finally become canon.

The theory about the Demon Clan making an appearance in Dragon Ball DAIMA is a fairly recent one but it makes a lot of sense. Author Akira Toriyama has slowly added more to the franchise's lore in the last decade, from the multiverse, the Gods of Destruction and the Angels, Zeno, and even making Broly canon, so this seems like a natural progression of that approach.

The inclusion of the Demon Clan in Dragon Ball DAIMA: Can Toei Animation prove their doubters wrong?

Dabura is one of the potential paths for the Demon Clan in Dragon Ball DAIMA (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball DAIMA hasn't excited a lot of people with the initial premise of Goku and his friends being turned into kids but the possibility of expanding the franchise's world-building could be quite interesting.

However, while most fans wanted an anime adaptation of the manga's Moro arc, this series holds a lot of mystery about what it is going to be about, and the inclusion of the Demon Clan could be quite interesting.

The Demon Clan can refer to a lot of things in the Dragon Ball franchise, although it usually refers to Dabura's kin or Demon King Piccolo's offspring that Goku fought in the original series.

Regarding their potential inclusion in this web anime, it can refer to the Dabura alternative, focusing a lot more on hell and the different creatures that live there.

It could make sense as, in theory, a powerful magician could turn Goku and his friends into kids, thus adding another variable to this conflict. It would also be another way for author Akira Toriyama to expand the series' world-building.

He might be looking to add a lot more depth to the demons since they were only treated superficially during the Buu saga, which is something that a lot of fans criticized.

The value of Dragon Ball DAIMA for the franchise

This series could be one of Toei Animation's biggest bets and there is a good chance that it could work. Considering how it's been marketed and the fact that is a web anime, this series is more of a detour from the main storyline than a new direction moving forward.

Much has been said about how author Akira Toriyama hasn't gotten the most out of the series' universe and the many different storytelling tools at his disposal. Considering how Super Hero was a movie that focused on Gohan and Piccolo, even going as far as adding a bit more of Namekian lore through the latter's Orange transformation, this new anime seems to want to do something similar.

Sure, the idea of Goku being turned into a kid wasn't the most popular concept when it was done back in Dragon Ball GT and fans aren't loving it now either. However, most of GT's biggest criticism stemmed from the fact that the ideas were good but poorly executed, which is something that DAIMA has a chance of avoiding if they learn from past experiences.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball DAIMA has an uphill battle with the fandom but this doesn't mean that the idea of including the Demon Clan and even developing a bit more of the demon race cannot be exciting. While the initial premise is not the most original in the franchise, Toei have the opportunity of proving their doubters wrong.

