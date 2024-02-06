Dragon Ball fans can't wait for Death Note mangaka's contribution to the Super Gallery Project

Death Note manga author’s contribution to Dragon Ball Super Gallery will certainly be one to look out for, and the entire fanbase is incredibly excited for the same. The upcoming issue of Saikyo Jump will feature the release of a volume cover illustrated by Takeshi Obata, and it's set to release on March 4, 2024.

The event commenced in 2021 with Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto manga author) drawing the cover of volume 11 in his own art style. Up until now, manga authors of titles like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and Demon Slayer have drawn the volume covers.

Death Note mangaka’s illustration for the Dragon Ball tribute has fans excited

Takeshi Obata is a talented illustrator and storyteller who created the Death Note series. There has been no confirmation surrounding the volume that Obata will be illustrating in the upcoming issue of Saikyo Jump. Fans are incredibly excited to see Takeshi Obata’s reinterpretation of a cover, owing to his art style.

The manga author has a unique art style that blends the aesthetics of typical manga with an emphasis on realism. This art style would go incredibly well with any of the Dragon Ball characters that are featured on the volume covers.

Another reason for the respective fanbase’s excitement is that Takeshi Obata has already collaborated with the Dragon Ball series in the past. Back in 2016, the series was celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the author had illustrated Bulma in his own unique way.

Death Note fans were reminded of this already-existing collaboration, and that only seemed to substantially increase the anticipation. Fans have flooded the comment sections with phrases like “cook” and “I will be there,” indicating their excitement for the upcoming collaboration. While there is excitement, fans don’t know the volume that will be picked by Takeshi Obata owing to the order in which manga volumes are released. This has led to some confusion among fans, which needs to be addressed.

Death Note and Dragon Ball fans express their excitement for the collaboration (Screengrab via X)

The order of the tribute volumes does not follow the order of the original volumes. The tribute volumes, while being numbered chronologically, do not match the number of the respective volumes. For example, the first volume of the Super Gallery was illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, and it was numbered “1.” However, this illustration was a reinterpretation of volume 11 and not volume 1.

More about Dragon Ball Super Gallery

This project was planned and green-lit for the commemoration of the series’ 40th anniversary. The Dragon Ball manga series is undoubtedly one of the most influential shonen titles that defined an entire era of anime and manga.

The project officially commenced on August 4, 2021, with Saikyo Jump. This is also another magazine, much like Weekly Shonen Jump, which is also a magazine owned by Shueisha. Since then, each month, a well-known artist has drawn the cover of a volume in their own art style.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.