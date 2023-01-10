Dragon Ball: How Americanization is ruining the show in worst possible ways

Several well-known anime and manga series, including the Dragon Ball franchise and Pokemon, have been adapted for the American film industry. Despite their widespread appeal in their native culture, these anime and manga are rarely successful in Americanized circumstances. One such example is Dragon Ball. The series has been accused of major whitewashing, and its catastrophic effort at the live-action blockbuster was little more than an uninspired and substandard film.

Since there is so much animosity toward some of these American anime adaptations, some people might think that the criticism is excessive. The Dragon Ball series is an example of a franchise that has been negatively affected by this kind of Americanization. This article examines the impact of Americanization on anime through numerous arguments.

Americanization and its impact on Dragon Ball

While there are a few instances of Americanization which actually serves to benefit the series, such as the addition of Bruce Falconer’s score adding to the series in a large way, these positives are outweighed by the negatives. Let’s find out how!

1. Choice of voice actors could have been better

In the original Japanese rendition, Earth’s favorite Saiyan, Goku, is voiced by the actress Masako Nozawa, and fans believe she does a much better job in bringing out the Saiyan’s inherent character and persona in comparison to the US dub actor Sean Schemmel.

The former's portrayal lends an element of hilarity to Goku's character, as he is, after all, a goofball outside of battle. However, Sean Schemmel's interpretation gives Goku a more serious and masculine tone, practically eliminating Goku's humorous and aloof demeanor, something fans weren't happy with.

2. Dubbing names gone wrong

This is first observed in the case of Bulma’s latest born, Bura. As we all know, Vegeta’s offsprings, following typical naming conventions within the universe, are named simply after undergarments with Trunks being the foremost example within the series.

Thus, when Bura was born in Dragon Ball Super, fans naturally assumed the tradition would carry on. As fans recall, she was correctly dubbed ‘Bra’ in the less popular Dragon Ball Z sequel, Dragon Ball GT. Unfortunately for some fans, the official dub of the sequel renamed her "Bulla," which scraps the whole naming scheme. Since this series has always been meticulous about sticking to its naming patterns, this is a major transgression.

3. Portrayal of Goku as the Japanese Superman

Another aspect that several fans of the Japanese series criticize in the American (dubbed) version is the iconic Saiyan’s portrayal as DC’s Man of Steel. The two are entirely different characters and besides the obvious superficial differences, they are nothing alike.

Yes, they are both extraterrestrial beings. Yes, they are both regarded as saviors of mankind. Yet, Goku, much unlike Superman, is not the smartest bulb outside of battle. DC’s Clark Kent also has a day job, something which Goku lacks.

Not only is Goku likened to Superman, but as we see during Dragon Ball Z’s Great Saiyaman Saga, the trope has further cemented this tradition.

To conclude

Wass @wasssight @Anime_fan_dude @Gray_Son_Ic Bro Superman clears Goku and all that trash "american midball" verse. Because you americans don't know the true Dragon Ball. Falconer and Funimation ruin it, for you db is "mid fight" and more cringe Power leveling. The true Dragon ball is "Adventure and Friends" Just like Op. @Anime_fan_dude @Gray_Son_Ic Bro Superman clears Goku and all that trash "american midball" verse. Because you americans don't know the true Dragon Ball. Falconer and Funimation ruin it, for you db is "mid fight" and more cringe Power leveling. The true Dragon ball is "Adventure and Friends" Just like Op.

It is desirable to foster cultural uniformity because of its importance in today's interconnected global economy. This, however, should not be done at the expense of the source content. The Dragon Ball series is widely regarded as one of the most popular anime franchises of all time, with a large following in Western countries. Despite this, there are a few American touches that have created unfavorable connections and are really reducing the show's standards.

