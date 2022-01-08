Dragon Ball: How did Goku get his body back from Ginyu?

One of the most beloved moments of Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza arc is undoubtedly the arrival of the Ginyu force. They provided the first real challenge to Gohan, Vegeta, and Krillin on Namek.

Even more exciting was the Ginyu squad’s defeat and subsequent arrival of Captain Ginyu himself. This, of course, prompted the arrival of Goku and the beginning of his fight with the infamous space captain.

Yet some fans are confused on how Goku was able to get his body back from Ginyu.

Dragon Ball: How Goku got his body back from Captain Ginyu during Frieza saga

How did Goku retrieve his body from Ginyu?

In Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza saga, we see Gohan and Krillin team up with Vegeta against Frieza and his army. Eventually, their antics attracted the attention of the Frieza army’s elite squad, the Ginyu Force. While the Ginyu Force is eventually defeated by Goku, Captain Ginyu himself arrives shortly after to fight the Saiyan.

During their fight, it becomes clear Goku will be the winner. In a last ditch effort, Ginyu activates his body switching abilities and exchanges his body with Goku’s.

Furthermore, this is done after the captain wilfully injures himself. This meant that Goku now has almost no strength to use as he's stuck in a broken vessel.

Captain Ginyu then proceeds to fly away and finds Vegeta, Gohan, and Krillin. Jeice is also present with the infamous warrior. However, Goku (in Ginyu’s body) arrives on the scene as he, Gohan, and Krillin manage to slightly outclass Ginyu.

At this point, Vegeta defeats Jeice and turns his attention to Ginyu (in Goku's body) where he handily wins in a matter of moments.

Ginyu prepares to switch into Vegeta’s body at this point, but Goku sees his opportunity. The wounded Saiyan was well aware of the deplorable technique.

Making it just in time, Goku (in Ginyu’s body) is able to launch himself in between Ginyu and Vegeta, getting his own body back albeit extremely injured. Meanwhile, Ginyu was finally defeated.

In summation

Through a series of fights, Goku is able to get his body back from Ginyu by interrupting another body transfer. Although he’s injured and sidelined for a majority of Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza saga, he does recover and maintain possession of his body.

It’s understandable for fans to get confused on this plotline of Dragon Ball Z. With so many body switches and new characters introduced, it can certainly get tedious to keep up.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul