Dragon Ball Super: Is Whis the most powerful Angel? Explained

Dragon Ball Super has been putting out content for years, and in this time, there are a number of new characters introduced to fans. With a multiverse as vast as the Dragon Ball series, there is a huge array of characters belonging to various races. One such set of beings in the series is called Angels.

Angels are incredibly powerful beings in the multiverse and they play an extremely important role. Their purpose is to serve the Gods of Destruction and help them hone their destructive abilities. The Grand Priest, who is the most important Angel, is tasked with serving Zeno, the most powerful being in the entire multiverse.

Whis is one of the most popular Angels hailing from the Universe, and fans have one question pertaining to his power. They wonder if Whis is the most powerful Angel in Dragon Ball Super. However, the answer to that is no, Whis is not the most powerful Angel in Dragon Ball Super.

Who is the strongest Angel in the Dragon Ball Super series?

Grand Priest seen alongside Zeno in the Dragon Ball Super series (Image via Toei Animation)

If Whis is not the strongest Angel in the series, then who is the strongest Angel in the series? The Grand Priest or the High Priest is the strongest Angel in the series. As stated earlier, the role of a Grand Priest is to serve and guide Zeno. The Grand Priest is also tasked with enforcing all the Divine Decrees put forth by the omni-king Zeno. Those who are invited to the palace of Zeno are often greeted by the Grand Priest.

The reason why Whis is not the strongest Angel is because he admitted to being quite inferior to the Grand Priest in the Dragon Ball Super series. Whis also went on to state that the Grand Priest is one of the strongest warriors in the entire multiverse. The Grand Priest was able to stop incoming punches from two Gods of Destructions (Beerus and Quitela) with just two fingers.

Expand Tweet

One of the most impressive aspects of the Grand Priest in Dragon Ball Super is that they are always in Perfect Ultra Instinct state. This means they are capable of reacting to any incoming attacks even without having to acknowledge it. Even Whis admitted that the Grand Priest’s Ultra Instinct was far more accurate than his.

Being the strongest Angel in the Dragon Ball Super series grants him an impressive set of powers. He has the ability to erase any being’s existence completely. The Grand Priest does this to any Angel that refuses to abide by the Angel Law. As per this law, Angels are not allowed to interfere in the affairs of the mortals. He also has the ability to resurrect people as most Angels do.

Expand Tweet

The Grand Priest can also Warp, this is the ability that allows them to transport themselves to far-off places in an instant. While it takes Whis two days to Warp between Earth and Zeno’s palace, the Grand Priest is able to do the same task in a short span of time.

Therefore, it is quite clear that the Grand Priest is far superior in comparison to Whis in every way possible. This has been stated in the animanga series and there is no refuting this. It will be interesting to see the Grand Priest fight at his full power for fans to get an idea of just how powerful he can be.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.