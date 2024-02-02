Dragon Ball Super: Why didn't Goku and Piccolo fuse when teaching Vegeta the dance? Explored

Dragon Ball Super introduce­d fans to many powerful techniques that amplify a warrior's combat abilitie­s. One iconic method is fusion, which allows two individuals to merge­ their strengths into a single formidable­ being.

In the serie­s, Goku and Vegeta have use­d both Potara earrings and the Fusion Dance to achieve mighty fused forms. Howeve­r, in one scene whe­re Goku and Piccolo teach Vege­ta the dance steps to fuse­, they curiously did not fuse themselves.

It leaves fans questioning the choice not to combine when demonstrating the technique. It's possible Goku and Piccolo wanted Vegeta to focus solely on learning the dance without distraction.

Or, they may have felt their fusion wasn't needed since they were just instructing, not battling. The scene plays out to emphasize Vegeta's struggle to synchronize the dance moves rather than showcasing the teachers' powers.

Dragon Ball Super: Analyzing why Goku and Piccolo did not fuse when teaching Vegeta

There may have been a strategic reason why Goku and Piccolo did not fuse during the fusion dance lesson. Both are incredibly strong on their own, so combining their powers through fusion would result in a nearly unstoppable force.

By avoiding fusion, they could remain as two distinct powerhouses able to lend support and direction during training. It permitted Vegeta to focus on mastering the fusion dance without the risk of being overshadowed by a fused Goku and Piccolo. Their decision not to fuse likely facilitated Vegeta's learning process. Fusing bodies is not only about boosting strength but also blending characters and identities.

Goku and Piccolo both have their own distinct personalities and battle tactics that could disappear in the fusion ritual. By avoiding fusion, they safeguard their uniqueness and make sure Vegeta grasps the moves from two separate viewpoints. This allows Vegeta to include­ different parts from Goku and Piccolo's styles into his technique, making him a more flexible and adjustable combatant.

Goku and Vegeta (Image via Toei)

Another possible reason for Goku and Piccolo not fusing in the Dragon Ball Super series could be driven by the narrative and character development.

The series often explores the growth and development of individual characters, and by refraining from fusion, Goku and Piccolo can showcase their own strengths and abilities. It allows them to demonstrate their unique fighting styles and techniques, further emphasizing their individual growth as warriors.

Dragon Ball Super: What is Fusion Dance?

The Fusion Dance is a technique introduced by Goku after learning it from the Metamorans in the Other World. It involves two individuals performing a series of synchronized poses, ultimately merging their bodies and powers to create a superior entity.

The dance requires perfect symmetry and equal power levels between the participants. When executed correctly, the fused warrior possesses a combination of physical traits and abilities from both fusees, resulting in a significant power boost.

Final thoughts

Goku and Piccolo (Image via Toei)

While the exact reason for Goku and Piccolo's not fusing in when teaching Vegeta the fusion dance may not be explicitly stated in the Dragon Ball Super series, several theories provide plausible explanations. It could be a strategic choice to maintain separate powerful fighters, a way to preserve individuality, or simply a means to focus on teaching the technique.

The decision could also be driven by the Dragon Ball Super plot and character development, allowing Goku and Piccolo to showcase their own abilities. Ultimately, the fusion dance remains a fascinating technique within the Dragon Ball series, offering unique opportunities for collaboration and growth among its characters.