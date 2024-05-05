One Piece: Egghead Arc's opening scene already showed the truth of the Mother Flame

One Piece chapter 1114 initial spoilers were released early this week and they revealed the coveted secret of the Mother Flame. However, eager fans have pointed out that the beginning of the Egghead arc may have already foreshadowed this truth in some capacity.

Shuieisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga is on a publication break for the Golden Week holiday this week, and as such, fans didn't expect the spoilers to be leaked this early. Although they were brief, a major highlight of these minimal spoilers for One Piece chapter 1114 is a brief discussion of the Mother Flame weapon, which is finally unveiled for the first time in this issue.

The Mother Flame has long been hailed as one of the greater mysteries of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga. With the new information from the spoilers, fans began analysing the details of the weapon’s appearance and how it's built. This led many fans to realize Oda may have already foreshadowed the weapon’s design at the beginning of the Egghead arc.

Bonney’s reappearance at Egghead arc’s opening mirrors construction of One Piece’s Mother Flame weapon

In the alleged spoilers for the upcoming One Piece issue, it’s specified that the Mother Flame is finally seen in the chapter. Aside from the confirmation that it is indeed spelt “Mother Flame,” spoilers also claim that fans get to see the actual construction of the device. Likewise, it appears as a flame kept underwater in some sort of storage tank.

Coincidentally, the start of the Egghead arc saw the Straw Hats run into a weather phenomenon called a “warm eddy,” which was essentially a giant, swirling current of cold and warm water bellowing up into the sky from the sea. Likewise, the eddy was drawn with the warm water seemingly at the center of the larger mass of cold water, given the shading Oda did in the panel showing it.

Following the release of the alleged chapter 1114 spoilers, however, fans have noticed that the warm eddy’s appearance almost perfectly mimics the description of the Mother Flame’s guise. Likewise, it could also suggest that Bonney has a major role to play in the Mother Flame weapon’s ultimate fate, especially considering how the Egghead arc seems to be concluding.

Much like how the Egghead arc began with an apparent foreshadowing of the Mother Flame, the Egghead arc may end with the weapon actually being used. Egghead Island would be the most likely candidate of destruction should Imu decide to cut his losses and fully destroy Egghead Island rather than trying to preserve Dr. Vegapunk’s work.

If this is the route Oda takes, it also suggests that some of the Straw Hats may actually destroy the weapon, much like how they freed Bonney from the warm eddy’s grasp at the start of the arc. Although purely speculative, it’s clear that Oda has something in mind to parallel the arc’s conclusion with its beginning considering this apparent foreshadowing of the Mother Flame done at the onset of the Egghead arc.

