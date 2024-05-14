Every Hashira to appear in Demon Slayer season 4, ranked by  importance

Demon Slayer Season 4, which was released on May 12th, 2024, continues to solidify the show's reputation as one of the most popular and successful anime series in recent times. The dark fantasy action series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.

The first season aired in 2019 and was widely praised for its animation quality and engaging story. The follow-up Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train was a massive box office hit, becoming the highest grossing anime film of all time.

With the huge success of the previous seasons, fans are eagerly awaiting other episodes of the recently announced Demon Slayer season 4, which features formidable Hashiras, who are formidable swordsmen and elite soldiers in the Demon Slayer Corps and important players in the fight against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Here's the list of all Hashira's ranked from least to most important based on their impact in the Demon Slayer season 4 training arc series.

Hashira members ranked in Demon Slayer season 4

8) Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui - Flamboyant Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

The Sound Hashira's larger-than-life presence and extraordinary battle tactics inject a dose of excitement and unpredictability into Demon Slayer. Tengen's deep commitment to his family and the Corps, along with his unique approach to both life and battle, exemplify the series' exploration of personal convictions and the varied paths to achieving one's goals.

Tengen's role in Demon Slayer Season 4, especially during the Entertainment District Arc, shows how being flamboyant and smart can help overcome tough situations. However, he had a really hard time winning against Gyutaro and needed help to defeat him and Daki. It wasn't just his victory; Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke played big parts too.

7) Mitsuri Kanroji

Love Hashira - Demon slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

The Love Hashira brings a rare combination of might and tenderness to the battlefield, showcasing the diversity of strengths within the Demon Slayer Corps. Mitsuri's story, exploring her insecurities and the acceptance of her unique powers, resonates with themes of self-love and the strength derived from accepting oneself.

In Demon Slayer Season 4, Mitsuri faced tough fights, like against Upper Moon 4, and even with help and her own powers, she found it hard to win. Despite struggling more than others in big battles, including the fight with Muzan, her actions still show love in many forms—not just romantic but also friendship and self-love. Her caring nature and determination add a lot to the story, showing that strength isn't just about fighting power.

6) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka - Main supporting character (Image via Ufotable)

As a constant figure in Tanjiro Kamado's journey, Giyu's importance extends beyond his serene demeanor and formidable combat abilities. His initial encounter with Tanjiro sets the course for the entire series, introducing pivotal themes such as compassion amidst adversity and the nuanced morality of demon slayers versus demons.

Giyu consistently helps and protects Tanjiro throughout Demon Slayer, and his impact peaks in Demon Slayer Season 4. He bravely battles Akaza, keeping Tanjiro safe and showing his role as a mentor. Against the villain Muzan, Giyu continues to fight hard, proving his strength and importance to the story. His actions show how valuable support and unity are in the series.

5) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito - Mist Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

The Mist Hashira's astonishing growth from a seemingly detached youth to a key figure in the Demon Slayer Corps embodies the series' theme of self-discovery and unlocking one's potential. Muichiro's background, revealing his lineage and connection to the demon-slaying world, provides pivotal revelations that enrich the narrative's complexity.

Muichiro not only fights critical battles in Demon Slayer Season 4 but also shows how much he's grown. He takes on strong enemies like Kokushibou, standing with other fighters, though he struggles a bit. What really highlights his strength is his solo victory over Upper Moon 5, one of the only two to defeat a demon alone. Muichiro's actions greatly shape the story and help other characters develop.

4) Shinobu Kocho

Demon slayer season 4 - Shinobu Kocho (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu, the Insect Hashira, adds a nuanced perspective to the fight against demons with her intellect and strategic use of poisons. Her backstory and evolving relationship with demons introduce themes of empathy and the quest for understanding within conflict.

In Demon Slayer Season 4, Shinobu's smart moves and kind heart are key to the team's plans, making everyone think differently about what makes someone strong or a winner. Her way of fighting, using poison, shows that being clever and emotionally tough is also powerful, even in fights. This makes her an important character in Demon Slayer, even though her unique style is not as effective against the top demons.

3) Obanai Iguro

Demon Slayer season 4: Serpent breathing form (Image via Ufotable)

Obanai Iguro’s strict adherence to the corps' code and his profound loyalty demonstrate the themes of duty and sacrifice. His complex character, marked by a tragic past and an unwavering determination to protect humanity, adds a rich layer of depth to the narrative.

In Demon Slayer Season 4, Obanai's plays an increasingly important role. When fighting Nakime with Mitsuri, he didn't do much, which seemed unfair because Nakime could control almost everything there. But Obanai's biggest moment came during the fight against Muzan, where he played a crucial role, maybe even more so than Sanemi and Giyu.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Wind Hashira - Sanemi Shinazugawa (Image via Ufotable)

The Wind Hashira's turbulent past and intense dedication to eradicating demons underscore the series' darker themes, including loss and vengeance. Sanemi fought hard against a strong enemy, Kokushibou, and survived attacks that would have defeated many others. Then, he went on to fight the main villain, Muzan, with Giyu and Iguro, playing a big part in that battle too.

His tough battles and connection to the main characters demonstrate how difficult the life of a demon slayer is, making his story an important part of showing the harsh world they live in. Sanemi's never-give-up attitude and strength in fights really bring out the ongoing struggle against giving up that is at the heart of the series.

1) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima Aka Stone Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, is the Demon Slayer Corps' most powerful example of constituting both physical and emotional strength. His never-changing belief and deep compassion act like a guiding light of hope and encouragement, not just for other Hashira but for every person in the corps.

Gyomei's weapon is very strong, and almost any other swordsman's weapon would break against it, except for a few like Yoriichi, Uzui, or Mitsuri. He also has a lot of experience, with nine years of fighting, compared to others who might have less. Plus, his ability to quickly understand and use new fighting skills is better than most, getting power-ups and learning new tricks faster than others.

In Demon Slayer, the Hashira are the top fighters within the slayer group, each with their own special combat talents and techniques for defeating demons. It's tough to list who is the strongest because they all have impressive abilities. As the excitement for Demon Slayer Season 4 mounts, viewers will get to see even more of their incredible powers and what they can do in the next season.

