Every mentor Naruto has ever had, ranked

During the course of the Naruto series, there have been a few characters who have had a lasting impact on the protagonist. He had good teachers who helped him become the shinobi that he is today. While some taught him important techniques, others supported him and acknowledged him in times when no one else would.

Let’s take a look at the teachers who played an important role in helping him understand important techniques and had a significant impact on him.

Ranking all of Naruto’s teachers in the series

7) Asuma

Asuma Sarutobi (Image via Pierrot)

Asuma mainly trained Shikamaru and his team, but there was a time during the earlier parts of the series when he helped the protagonist understand Wind nature change. Asuma helped him with the practical use of the Wind nature change as well. While it wasn’t much, Asuma still played a significant role in teaching him the basics that every shinobi needed to know.

6) Yamato

Yamato played a very brief role since he replaced Kakashi as the leader of Team 7 for a few missions. After Kakashi recovered from his injuries, Yamato assisted Naruto in his training, which further helped him understand how nature change worked. Yamato also helped the protagonist during numerous missions and even served as damage control when the protagonist had the demon fox cloak.

5) Killer Bee

Killer Bee played an important role because he taught the protagonist to harness the chakra of the Nine-Tailed Beast. He sought out Bee’s help because he was on good terms with the Tailed Beast. Following this, Naruto was able to enter the Kyubi Chakra Mode which enhanced his overall abilities. He was able to attain this new form because his mother, Kushina, weaved her chakra into the Nine-Tailed Beast’s seal moments before she died.

4) Kakashi

Kakashi was another important teacher who also accompanied the protagonist on numerous missions. The Copy Ninja was responsible for helping Naruto develop the Rasenshuriken, which would go on to become one of the most important techniques in the series. He spent more time on Sasuke, but he taught the protagonist about nature change which was integral in imparting one to the existing Rasengan. This ultimately resulted in the Rasenshuriken.

3) Toad Sages

Fukasaku and Shima (image via Pierrot)

The death of Jiraiya was quite hard not only for Naruto but also for the fans who grew up watching him. Following the death of his beloved teacher, he decided to go visit Mt. Myoboku in order to be trained by the toads. He wanted to defeat Pain since he was responsible for the death of Jiraiya. Fukasaku and Shima guided him during his training, and the entire process was overlooked by the Elder Toad. He learned to enter Sage Mode, and this would become an integral power-up that was used to defeat some of the toughest characters in the series.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (image via Pierrot)

It’s safe to say that both Iruka and Jiraiya were the closest things to a father figure that Naruto had in his life, despite the latter being a bit of a pervert. Jiraiya helped the protagonist use a technique that would go on to serve as a launchpad for the Rasengan. Jiraiya shaped the young protagonist and made him the shinobi that he is today.

1) Iruka

Iruka sensei (image via Pierrot)

Iruka was more than just a teacher. Naruto was a bit of a troublemaker when he joined the academy. The entire village amassed animosity towards him because of the Nine Tailed Beast. However, Iruka showered him with affection and taught him the rudimentary skills of being a shinobi. He was also one of the few people that acknowledged Naruto in the entire village. Iruka’s role was crucial because a child at that age needs the right kind of guidance.

