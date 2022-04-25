Every pseudo-Jinchuriki in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

In Naruto, the pseudo-Jinchuriki are people who have a stream of a Tailed Beast's Chakra sealed inside them, imbuing them with Jinchuriki-like abilities. Because they possess the intellect to wield the Chakra of the Tailed Beast and powers properly, they have extraordinary abilities. In fact, in some circumstances, they are more formidable than regular Jinchuriki.

These pseudo-Jinchuriki were prominent throughout Naruto

7) Hōichi

Hoichi remarked that as a youngster, he had researched Bunpuku's ability to shape currents. Bunpuku's fuinjutsu was also taught to him. He may also use sand to harden it and use it as an extra form of defense or even mask his presence in comparable terrain.

Hoichi was revealed to be skilled at playing the biwa, employing its notes in a similar manner to Shinobi executing hand seals in their techniques. He may also create walls and manipulate shadows using the instrument's tones.

6) Sora

Sora acquired trust issues as a result of the severe treatment doled out to him by a monk of the Fire Temple. This was a result of him losing control of his demonic chakra when young. Sora, like other jinchuriki, grew up feeling uneasy and furious when people glanced at him. With that being said, he is an accomplished ninja monk.

He could stand on his own against multiple competent Shinobi, even pressing Yamato, thanks to his vast training from an early age and his status as a pseudo-jinchuriki.

5) Blue B

Blue B was certain that once a man became a jinchuriki, his life would be filled with darkness, terror, and loneliness. He also thought that a jinchuriki's true need was for something to fill the gap in their hearts and provide them with power.

Owing to the terrible terror and solitude he felt after getting the beast trapped within him, he first lost his desire to live due to the hatred he faced. Blue B was even prepared to admit that he couldn't manage the tailed beast inside him.

4) Kinkaku and Ginkaku

Ginkaku and Kinkaku created a reputation in their endeavor to seize the Nine-Tailed Fox years before the First War. Instead, the beast gobbled them whole. The boys lived for two weeks within Kurama by devouring his meat, which eventually resulted in the fox spouting them.

As a result, they developed extraordinarily high chakra reserves and skills akin to that of a jinchuriki.

3) Mecha Naruto

Mecha-Naruto was proven to be extremely powerful, even defeating Orochimaru, a famous Sannin. It demonstrated to be very adaptable and versatile to virtually any danger or defense during its first chase for the Nine-Tails, easily taking out some of the strongest ninjas in Konohagakure.

2) Obito Uchiha

Obito's talents as a genin were mediocre at best, and he struggled to keep up with his academy peers. He practiced for a few months at length, determined to develop himself and finally become a chunin. Madara recognized Obito's enormous potential and chose him as his apprentice.

He overcame Root's most talented ninja and stood his own against Konoha's best shinobi as an adult. Obito's prowess as the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki surpassed even Hashirama Senju as he was able to easily defeat three great Hokage.

Furthermore, he overpowered both Naruto and Sasuke multiple times, and almost annihilated the entire Allied Shinobi Forces.

1) Nine Tailed Naruto Clone

Kabuto Yakushi's specifically curated snakes created a monster clone of Naruto, with Chakra emerging from Kurama mingled with its essence. Despite being somewhat smaller than Kurama, the Naruto clone had the physical power to turn entire cities into ruins with a single sweep.

It could also summon a Beast Ball powerful enough to slam through a huge mountain and create a vast swath of devastation in its wake.

The clone was able to survive despite having its main head chopped off. It was able to battle toe-to-toe against Naruto with these new abilities.

