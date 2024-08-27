Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 review: J.C. Staff brings back nostalgia with guild members' quirky interactions 

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 review has been decent as fans seem to have mildly enjoyed the slice-of-life route that the latest episode took. This isn’t uncommon in the anime series as the show often employs such episodes to break away from the tension that fans experience as the main characters embark on this perilous quest.

The latest episode didn’t particularly feature any plot progression. Fan service was utilized once again. While there have been numerous complaints regarding this aspect of the show, but the animators are adapting what the source material has. The episode ended on a good note, as it introduced another Dragon God in the series.

Here’s a detailed review of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 review: A mildly entertaining slice-of-life approach

Nakku and Lusha from Fairy Nail (Image via J.C. Staff)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 put a brief pause on the current quest as Natsu Dragneel and his crew decided to spend some time in a talent guild called Fairy Nail. All the guild members were exact replicas of the Fairy Tail guild members. They were all actors of different kinds and they entertained people with their skills.

The slice-of-life approach was evident when the episode focused on the character interactions and the relationship dynamics of the talent guild members. This particular section took up most of the episode’s screen time. Given that the crew just completed battling the Water Dragon God, the crew needed to rest in order to keep themselves ready for the next battle.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 review: Explored Gray’s feelings towards Juvia

Gray clearly has feelings for Juvia, and his interaction with Juvina proves it (Image via J.C. Staff)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 was entertaining because it also explored Gray's potential romantic feelings for Juvia. Juvina, the Fairy Nail copy of the aforementioned character, tugged on Gray’s heartstrings. She played an important role in this episode since she made him realize the sheer love he had for Juvia. He was also concerned about her since he hadn’t seen her in days.

Furthermore, seeing Gray talk about his feelings for Juvia was almost unsettling since fans never saw the character so concerned about such things. This is definitely a progress for this character, and the viewers are excited to see how things will pan out once they neutralize the threat that is currently endangering the guild - the White Mage.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 review: Well-executed conclusion to keep the audience hooked

Despite the slice-of-life approach, the episode managed to retain a substantial amount of tension by concluding the series in an efficient manner. The episode not only ended with the introduction of a new Dragon God, but also the influence of the White Mage.

Natsu and his crew were not only forced to take on the White Mage, but he also had to fight against his own guild members. It ended on a massive cliffhanger and now, the fans want to know just how the main characters will manage to defeat their own comrades.

Final Thoughts

J.C. Staff took the slice-of-life approach - something that the series has banked on since its inception. While such episodes aren't particularly the most entertaining ones, it certainly help viewers get a break from a state of constant tension.

Considering the format, the episode was quite entertaining and this was achieved through character interactions. Since there wasn't much action, the animation wasn't particularly a concern. The animation studio managed to stay consistent. However, the studio also realized the importance of retaining the viewer's excitement, and they executed it rather well.

The introduction of the White Mage and forcing the main characters to fight their own guild was the perfect way to conclude the episode. With that said, fans hope to see an improvement in the animation when important fight scenes come into the equation.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

