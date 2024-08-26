Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8: Natsu and team face their own guild as they reach Drasil

Episode 8 of Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest, released on August 26, 2024, worldwide, continues the thrilling journey of Natsu and his team as they search for the Wood God Dragon, Aldoron. After encountering celebrity look-alikes at Fairy Nail guild, the team arrives in Drasil and is met with an unexpected challenge.

Amid their exploration, they discover that their own guildmates have been taken over by the mysterious White Wizard. Trapped by familiar faces, Natsu and his friends must now confront their controlled allies, setting the stage for intense battles and unexpected twists in this action-packed episode.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Natsu and team reach the celebrity guild, Fairy Nail

Natsu and team arrive at Fairy Nail guild in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8 (Image via J.C. Staff)

In episode 7 of Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest, Natsu and his friends embark on their next adventure to find the Wood God Dragon, Aldoron. To reach Drasil, they must take a train from Tekka. Despite Natsu's complaints about riding instead of running, the group stays the course.

Upon arriving in Drasil, the locals mistake Erza for a celebrity named Elkis, causing a frenzy. The real Elkis soon appears, helping them escape the crowd and inviting them to her guild, Fairy Nail, which is filled with celebrities who look remarkably like the Fairy Tail members.

Nakku and Lusha (Image via J.C. Staff)

Inside the guild, they meet various doppelgangers: Nakku, an actor who looks like Natsu, and his manager Lusha, who resembles Lucy. They also meet Gren, a pole dancer, and Juvina, a topless dancer, who look like Gray and Juvia.

They encounter Wendelle, a child prodigy resembling Wendy, and Charlotte, an idol with two cats, resembling Carla, Happy, and Panther Lily.

The group also meets Gazeel and Lijy, a married comedy duo who look like Gajeel and Levy, along with other look-alikes of their friends. Elkis, a stage actress, shares her struggles with her next role. Erza volunteers to help, offering advice and agreeing to go on stage for her if needed.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Gray opens up about his feelings for Juvia

Gray meets Juvina in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8 (Image via J.C. Staff)

As the group waits for their train, they explore the town of Rainhill. Gray, while walking, mistakes Juvina for Juvia but quickly realizes who she is.

Juvina, mistaking Gray for Gren, teases him about his feelings for Juvia. Their conversation reveals their mutual curiosity about each other's love lives.

Juvina asks if Gray loves Juvia, which he doesn't deny, leading to a playful interaction. They go on a brief date, during which Gray confesses his feelings for Juvia, stating he isn’t good enough for her yet but wants to become stronger.

Juvina encourages him, hinting that Juvia won’t wait forever, which motivates Gray to become a man who can protect her.

Juvina and Gren as shown in the anime series (Image via J.C. Staff)

Their date is interrupted by Gren, who learns about Gray’s resemblance to him. Juvina clarifies that she and Gren are already in a relationship, and she was just trying to help Gray understand his feelings for Juvia.

Afterward, Gray reflects on his love for Juvia and resolves to be more confident and direct with her.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Natsu and others meet Juvia, who warns them about the White Wizard

Juvia surprises Gray and others in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Upon reaching Drasil, the team is surprised when Juvia appears, having come looking for Gray. She hesitates when asked about the guild, but eventually warns Gray about the "White Wizard" before collapsing.

As they tend to her, the town begins to shake and lift, revealing that it is situated on Aldoron's right hand. The massive Wood Dragon God towers over them, and the townspeople seem unfazed by this daily occurrence.

The mysterious old man gives a tour of Drasil to Natsu and team (Image via J.C. Staff)

While exploring the town, Team Natsu encounters an elderly man who offers to guide them, eventually leading them to Saint Raishen Church. There, the man reveals the church's true nature as a place of worship for the White Wizard.

The doors lock behind them, and hooded figures are revealed to be the rest of Fairy Tail and Jellal, signaling that the White Wizard has control over their guildmates.

The episode ends with the team realizing they are in grave danger, trapped by those who should be their allies.

Final thoughts

Wood Dragon God Aldoron as shown in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8 (Image via J.C. Staff)

In Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8, Natsu and his team face a shocking twist as they arrive in Drasil and encounter their own guild members, now under the control of the White Wizard. As they navigate this new challenge, the stakes are higher than ever for our heroes.

