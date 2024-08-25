Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 will air on September 1, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST. Multiple networks in Japan, including TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode. Additionally, it will also be available for streaming globally on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other platforms.

The ninth episode will focus on revealing the fate of Team Natsu after being confronted by a rogue Fairy Tail guild. Since episode 8 adapted chapters 25- 27 and a few panels from chapter 28 of the manga, fans interested in progressing with the story can start reading from chapter 28.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest series.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9: Release date and time

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 is set to premiere at 5:30 pm JST on Sunday, September 1, 2024, as part of the Summer 2024 anime release season. The airing time will vary depending on the time zone. Some of the times are as follows:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1:30 am Sunday September 1, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 4:30 am Sunday

September 1, 2024 British Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday

September 1, 2024 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Sunday

September 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 2:00 pm Sunday

September 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Sunday

September 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday

September 1, 2024



Where to watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and other networks in Japan. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Viewers wanting to stream the anime via Crunchyroll, Netflix, or Prime Video would need to pay a subscription fee.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 recap

The White Mage as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 8 started with Elkis bringing Team Natsu to Fairy Nail, a Celebrity Guild. Elkis offered them a tour, introducing Nakku, an actor resembling Natsu, and his manager Lusha, who resembles Lucy.

They then encountered Gren, a pole dancer, and Juvina, a topless dancer, who resembled Gray and Juvia, respectively. Wendelle, a child prodigy resembling Wendy, Charlotte, an idol resembling Carla, and the Exceeds were also introduced.

Gray and Juvina as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Following this, Erza inquired about Elkis’s career, discovering she was a stage actress struggling with her upcoming role. Meanwhile, Gray encountered Juvina, who resembled Juvia, in Rainhill. They spent time together, discussing love and their relationships. Gray confessed he was not yet good enough for Juvia but resolved to improve himself.

Aldoron's right-hand city as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The team arrived at Drasil with Juvia joining them. She warned Gray about the White Wizard before fainting. As Team Natsu cared for her, the ground began to shake, revealing that the town was Aldoron’s right-hand city. The episode ended with a transformed Mirajane leading Natsu, Erza, and Lucy to a church where they were confronted by other Fairy Tail members.

What to expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9?

Expand Tweet

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 will reveal the mystery behind the rogue Fairy Tail members. Aldoron's actual scale and overwhelming size were revealed in Episode 8, which managed to completely overwhelm Team Natsu. Episode 9 will focus on the White Mage's direct assault on Team Natsu and her plans for Aldoron.

