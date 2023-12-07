Fans troll Boruto as he features in the Mount Rushmore of anime

Boruto anime once again got trolled by anime and manga community members. On December 2, @Kohen95 on X (formerly Twitter) asked netizens about the faces that should be on Mount Rushmore if it were dedicated to anime characters. The entire community got together and gave their opinions on who should be featured.

Logically, the most iconic characters from some of the most influential shows should be on that mountain. However, one fan put Boruto’s face on it, and the backlash was severe. Fans trolled the netizen for including Boruto in Mount Rushmore (anime version).

Netizens troll a fan for including Boruto in the anime Mount Rushmore

When there are only four spots that need to be filled, fans must think hard and pick characters from series that have impacted anime as a medium. Initially, one could see Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, Son Goku from Dragon Ball, Naruto Uzumaki from the Naruto series, and Ichigo Kurosaki from the Bleach series.

If we consider shonen anime and manga series, the above-mentioned characters are perfect candidates for the anime version of Mount Rushmore—four of the most iconic series, each represented by its respective protagonist.

Putting Boruto in there is a stretch. He wasn’t the most likable character, but he has redeemed himself in the current manga series. Even by those standards, replacing Ichigo with Naruto’s son would be doing a disservice to Bleach.

Fans pointed out that the aforementioned series did not belong there. Some were quite harsh while putting their point across. However, some acknowledged that the manga is improving its quality, but it certainly wasn’t good enough to be featured here.

Fans don't think that Naruto's son deserves to be in the anime Mount Rushmore (Screengrab via X)

It also led to fans creating memes, trolling the fan who put Naruto’s son instead of Ichigo. It wasn't surprising to see some friendly banter since X is notorious for arguments and debates surrounding anime titles.

Fans create a host of memes, making fun of the Boruto fan (Image via X/@ZaynRiyaz3 and @Shaunvictorm)

Furthermore, fans of the Bleach series were quite offended by the post. They believe that Ichigo Kurosaki is a better protagonist than Naruto's son. That is true, but the Boruto series has yet to conclude, and only then will we be able to make a fair comparison between the two. Nevertheless, at the time of writing, there is no doubt that Ichigo is certainly a better protagonist than Naruto's son.

Fans felt that the Bleach series and its protagonist were disrespected (Screengrab via X)

Final thoughts

It is nice to see some friendly banter among passionate anime fans. However, suggesting that Naruto's son should replace Ichigo in the hypothetical anime Mount Rushmore was a bit of a stretch.

Boruto, the protagonist of Naruto's sequel, has a lot of work to do to redeem himself. Nevertheless, given the rate at which the manga is progressing, there is no doubt he can become a good protagonist and bring a good name to the series, which was ruined by bad schedules, a surplus of filler episodes, and poor animation.

