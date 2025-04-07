Franky's new voice in One Piece anime leaves the fandom divided

On April 7, 2025, One Piece episode 1124 was released, and fans heard the new voice of Franky for the first time. Before the anime returned, Kazuki Yao retired from his role as the voice actor for the Straw Hat Pirates' shipwright. Fortunately, he was succeeded by another talent, Subaru Kimura, whose voice was first heard during the Egghead Arc.

Ad

However, the fandom reacted differently, with many claiming the new voice actor might not resonate with them. Having heard Kazuki Yao since the beginning of the series, fans recognized the subtle differences between the two. On the other hand, some were satisfied and eager to give Subaru Kimura a chance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

One Piece chapter 1124 debuts the voice of Subaru Kimura as Franky

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In One Piece episode 1124, the Straw Hat Pirates were planning their escape from Egghead Island with the Vegapunk satellites. However, as the Buster Call surrounded the entire island, it was difficult to select a single route. Fortunately, Franky suggested a suitable path to Dr. Vegapunk. This marked the first time Subaru Kimura provided an extended performance as Franky.

According to Franky, they didn't need to choose a route on the ground because the Straw Hat Pirates' ship, the Thousand Sunny, could carry them a long distance using Coup de Burst. This idea intrigued Dr. Vegapunk, who considered the use of cola as fuel for the Sunny quite innovative. Thus, Franky's suggestion initiated the escape from Egghead Island.

Ad

While One Piece episode 1124 was filled with hope, the reality for fans was one of despair as they struggled to accept Franky's new voice. Subaru Kimura tried to step into Franky's shoes, taking over from Kazuki Yao. Unfortunately, voices cannot be replicated, and fans voiced their dissatisfaction with the new voice actor.

Reaction from fans

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom felt betrayed because they didn't feel like the new voice actor's performance suited the unique character of Franky as well as Kazuki Yao's did. This led them to request Kazuki Yao's return, which might not be possible as the voice actor could no longer voice his character.

Nonetheless, some fans were optimistic about Subaru Kimura's role as the Straw Hat Pirates' shipwright. They appreciated that Subaru Kimura didn't attempt to mimic the previous voice actor but instead brought his own interpretation to Franky as a new character. However, like everyone else, the absence of Kazuki Yao was still felt, and that feeling might persist until the anime concludes.

Ad

"We need the real franky back!!," a fan said.

"Ngl, i miss the og voice actor," another fan said.

"We just need that 1st Super to truly judge him," another one said

"Ik people might not like him. But I feel he did a great job by not trying to mimick Yao, and let his legacy be there! Although that Superrrr will be missed," another one claimed.

Ad

Final thoughts

Franky as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a whole industry, voice acting means that there might be few individuals whose voices can be mimicked. One notable example is the generational talent Kazuki Yao, who captivated everyone with his unique voice acting that suited each of his characters.

Ad

While Subaru Kimura may not yet be able to fill the big shoes left by Kazuki Yao, the fandom should give him the necessary time.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More