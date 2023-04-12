Giji Harem TV anime: Everything we know so far

One of the most popular manga series to conclude in recent years is author and illustrator Yu Saito’s Giji Harem manga series. Originally published in Shogakukan’s Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine from January 2019 to March 2021, the series was incredibly popular amongst loyal Shogakukan readers.

Especially exciting was the recent announcement from Shogakukan that the Giji Harem series would be receiving a television anime adaptation at some point. While information on the anime series is incredibly sparse as of this article’s writing, there are still some key points worth going over.

It’s also possible to make some educated guesses regarding when the series will get released and revisit the plot to speculate on the series’ pacing. Follow along as this article fully breaks down everything that’s currently known about the Giji Harem television anime adaptation, including unannounced information and more.

Giji Harem anime series likely to premiere Winter/Spring 2024 at the earliest

Everything we know

The television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yu Saito’s Giji Harem anime series was announced on Monday, April 10, 2023 by Shogakukan. Alongside the announcement came the release of a key visual, featuring protagonistic duo Eiji Kitahama and Rin Nanakura. Nobuhiko Okamoto was announced as the voice actor for the former and Saori Hayami for the latter.

The series follows Eiji Kitahama, a second-year high school student who just wants to be popular. Rin Nanakura, his junior in the drama club, uses her acting skills to create a harem of loving girls for him so he can realize his dream of being popular. However, it’s eventually revealed that Rin has feelings for Eiji, hoping to make her way into his heart.

Giji Harem is categorized as a slice-of-life series, but will likely feature some romantic comedy elements as well. As a harem series, fans can also expect ecchi humor and plotlines within, especially given the inherent love triangle aspect of the series’ plot. With the manga spanning 157 chapters in total, fans can also expect the series to be a relatively slow-burning one.

The television anime adaptation will most likely premiere in Winter or Spring 2024 at the absolute earliest. This would be roughly nine months to a year from the anime’s announcement date, which is a typical length of time from initial announcement to premiere. That being said, the series could premiere as early as December 2023 or as late as Summer 2024 depending on what state of production it is currently in.

As for specific animation and staff information, this is somewhat harder to predict considering the Giji Harem anime adaptation was just announced. What’s somewhat easier to analyze are the studios unlikely to pick the series, given their previous portfolios. Typical big budget battle shonen-focused studios are the most likely to pass on the adaptation.

Likewise, MAPPA Studios, Toei Animation, and Studio Pierrot are the most likely to pass on the series. In the same category (but with less certainty) are studios like ufotable and bones, who deal in both typical battle shonen animes and those more focused on slice-of-life and romantic comedy approaches. However, this is wholly speculative, with only the aforementioned, officially announced information being confirmed as of this article’s writing.

