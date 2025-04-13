Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1: D joins the Green Squadron as Red Keeper's mask slips off

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1, titled "Look! The Dragon Keepers!", aired on April 13, 2025, and mainly focused on the overall instability brought on by the death of Blue Keeper from season 1.

While the actual plot and main players of season 2 are yet to be revealed, episode 1 made it clear that Red Keeper's carefully curated mask of righteousness has started to slip. Depending on the overall pacing of season 2, it is possible that Red Keeper himself ends up becoming D's victim before the finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 highlights

Blue Keeper as shown in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 picked up from the ending of season 1 and started with a mysterious figure named Hwalipon revealing the secret behind the Keepers' actions. Hwalipon went into detail about how the Sunday showdowns are a mere act, and the Keepers have been running a brutal military exercise disguised as Keeper training.

On the same note, Hwalipon also revealed the exact circumstances behind Blue Keeper's death, which happened as a consequence of his fight against Peltrola. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1, then cut to the Keepers conducting the usual Sunday showdown fight. Although the Red Keeper usually stayed calm and confident, Blue Keeper's absence, his lack of ad-libs, and a now unbalanced victory pose continued to chisel away at his psyche.

Aizome and Red Keeper (Image via Yostar Pictures)

As a result, the Red Keeper had a violent outburst against one of the disguised foot soldiers. He nearly ruined the cheerful farce that they had continued through the Sunday showdowns. Red's instability became even more apparent when he managed to endanger civilian lives by using a divine artifact near the audience stands.

The entire ordeal ends with many of the Keeper sponsors lodging complaints, with Red gradually getting even more agitated. Afterward, the remaining Keepers enter a meeting where Red brings up the topic of appointing a new Blue Keeper. Although Blue Squadron's Aizome stepped up to replace the Blue Keeper, Red swiftly shut her down, mentioning how her height would ruin the harmony of their victory pose.

Their meeting eventually ends as Red kills his acting junior first class for spilling tea on him. Elsewhere, D continues to relish in his victory against the Blue Keeper and the resulting chaos. Following his plan, D ventures into the city alongside Sakurama's sister, only to realize that boss monsters were lurking in the city. Killing the rest of the Keepers will only appease them.

The episode ends as Fighter D is inducted into the Green Squadron, which specializes in tracking boss monsters. This brings D closer to his goal of exterminating both the Keepers and his previous overlords.

Final Thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 managed to explore the aftermath of Blue Keeper's death. It simultaneously revealed the looming presence of overpowered boss monsters within the main city. While the boss monsters haven't made any appearances in episode 1, episode 2 will focus on their whereabouts.

