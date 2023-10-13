Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 airs on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 9:35 am PT. In the previous episode, the ongoing goblin hunt mission took an emotional turn. Priestess discovered that the Wizard Boy is the younger brother of one of her past comrades who tragically lost their lives at the hands of goblins right before her eyes, leaving her deeply horrified.

This revelation also stirred deep emotions in Goblin Slayer, as it brought back painful memories of a similar incident where he witnessed his own elder sister’s brutal demise at the hands of goblins.

As they continue their journey, taking on new missions, this shared experience will likely strengthen the bond between them, enabling them to confront and overcome any obstacle that comes their way in Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and light novel spoilers for Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3: Everything we know so far

Where to watch Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3

Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the anime for fans outside Japan. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming giants have yet to add the series to their anime catalog. The English dub release of the sequel will be announced soon.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 release dates and timings for all regions

Below are the release dates and timings for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 for all the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time - 9:35 am, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Central Time - 11:35 am, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Eastern Time - 12:35 pm, on Friday, October 20, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:35 pm, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:05 pm, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:35 pm, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:05 am, on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 12:35 am, on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:35 pm, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:35 pm, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:35 am, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 7:35 pm, on Friday, October 20, 2023

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 2: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Following Priestess' commands as agreed earlier, the team headed toward the suspected mausoleum, a perfect hiding spot for the goblins, after gathering the necessary intel. Despite having never explored any mausoleums in the past, Goblin Slayer had an idea of the usual layout, which came in handy as they entered and started slaying the handful of goblins they encountered.

They soon closed all nearby doors to avoid being swarmed. Later, they explored each room until they got to the last one, which seemed like a trap. The team didn’t want to make any immediate move, but Wizard Boy’s impatience caused him to open the door instantly.

The dismembered corpse of an adventurer falling from the top made the Wizard boy scream out of fear. This was the trap the goblins placed to locate and track more adventurers within the place. After hearing loud screams of a girl, the Wizard Boy headed toward it without thinking that it could be a trap, which it indeed was.

Expand Tweet

When he tried to save the girl, he discovered that he was surrounded by a horde of goblins and a troll, leaving no way for him to escape. However, Goblin Slayers and the others got in time and tried to clear out as many goblins as they could, giving the Wizard Boy an opening to save the girl who was tied to a chair.

With effective teamwork and Goblin Slayer’s unique trick to put down the enormous troll, they eventually succeeded in their quest. While celebrating at a nearby tavern, Wizard Boy exclaimed that his sister was killed by goblins, which eventually made Priestess realize that he was Wizard’s younger brother.

After leaving the tavern in a hurry, Goblin Slayer sat down at a place far away from his team, crying unstoppably, recalling the similar incident that he faced with losing his elder sister to the goblins.

What to expect from Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 is titled The Training Ground and the Outskirts of Town. Although no preview teaser has been revealed as of now, given the title, the upcoming episode will explore the new place that has become the talk of the town. Goblin Slayer and the others will be reuniting with their special friend, who will return for the sequel.

Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 is also expected to see an emotional confrontation between Priestess and the Wizard Boy, where the former will likely reveal the truth to the latter about what actually happened to his elder sister.

Stay tuned for Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 3 preview, news, and other updates.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.