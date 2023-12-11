Dragon Ball and One Piece, two immensely popular anime and manga series, have gained widespread acclaim for their thrilling stories and unforgettable characters. Despite their distinct plots and settings, it's hard to overlook the noticeable similarities between Goku and Monkey D. Luffy.

Goku, the iconic Saiyan warrior in Dragon Ball, and Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-powered pirate captain, share striking resemblances. These parallels highlight the significant impact that Dragon Ball has had on the inspiration and evolution of characters in One Piece.

Exploring the similarities between One Piece's Luffy and Dragon Ball Series' Goku

Goku and Luffy, two iconic characters, share many similarities in their traits and characteristics. They both have a strong appetite, enjoy a good fight, and are motivated by a sense of adventure. Goku's carefree and optimistic nature is reminiscent of Luffy's determination and cheerful demeanor.

Additionally, both protagonists are fiercely loyal to their friends and willingly face danger to protect them. These commonalities suggest that Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, drew inspiration from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball.

Luffy and Goku appear together in a crossover episode (Image via Toei Animation)

Additionally, the physical similarities between Goku and Luffy are quite noticeable. Both characters have untamed hair – Goku's well-known gravity-defying black locks and Luffy's rubbery straw hat-accentuated black hair. Their distinct facial features, such as expressive eyes and infectious smiles, highlight the parallels between them.

It's clear that Oda drew inspiration from Toriyama's character design when crafting Luffy. This intentional tribute to Goku's appearance reinforces the idea that Dragon Ball was a substantial influence on the creation of Eiichiro Oda's manga.

Instances of Dragon Ball's Influence in One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

The similarities between Goku and Luffy extend beyond their personalities and appearances. Throughout One Piece, there are several instances where Oda pays tribute to Dragon Ball, further solidifying the connection between the two series.

One notable example is the implementation of humor in both mangas. Just like Dragon Ball, Oda's creation strikes a delicate balance between intense action and comedic relief. Both series understand that humor can enhance exhilarating battles and showcase the lighter side of their respective worlds.

In fact, the presence of humorous characters like the Ginyu Force in Dragon Ball and Buggy the Clown in the other series exemplify this shared comedic approach.

Goku from the Dragon Ball series (Image via Toei Animation)

Additionally, Oda's art style in his manga series exhibits clear influences from Toriyama's iconic artwork. The exaggerated character designs, dynamic action sequences, and vibrant landscapes all bear a resemblance to the visual style of Dragon Ball. Oda himself has admitted that he re-read Dragon Ball multiple times to imitate Toriyama's drawing style.

This confession by Oda, coupled with the evident similarities in the art of both series, solidifies the fact that Dragon Ball played a significant role in shaping the fan favorite anime and manga series One Piece's visual identity.

Final thoughts

Goku and Luffy, the main characters of the two well established anime series, share striking similarities that strongly suggest Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, drew inspiration from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball.

These parallels, evident in their personalities and physical appearances, contribute to the widespread popularity of both series. Oda intentionally pays homage to Dragon Ball through similar art styles and humor, solidifying the apparent influence of one franchise on the other.