I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12 is scheduled for release on April 6, 2025, at 12:55 AM JST. Episode 11, titled The Capital Distorted by the Twilight, was released on March 30, 2025, and mainly unveiled that the dungeons might be a gateway to entirely different worlds.

Episode 12 also briefly explored Rain and her background, revealing her status as an illegitimate noble. Although Rain's background played a minor role in the episode, it is sure to become a major plot point in later episodes.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12 will air on April 6, 2025, at 12:55 AM JST. The episode will feature the actual mysterious events taking place inside the dungeon. Although the dungeons have so far resembled underground towers, future episodes will show their true nature as gateways to other worlds.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday April 5, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

April 5, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday April 5, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

April 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

April 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday April 5, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday April 6, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12?

TV Kanazawa, YBS, BS Nippon TV, and several other channels will broadcast I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12 on Japanese television. Japanese audiences can also watch it on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11

The odd dungeon monster as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11 picked up from the ending of episode 10 and depicted the Clover Party waiting for Nene to return from her recon into the dungeon. Upon returning, Nene reveals the rather unusual layout of the dungeon, with the only oddity being a never-before-seen monster.

Yuke becomes more skeptical after learning about the monster’s odd physiology, which consists of iron chains and an eyeball. The Clover Party manages to defeat the monster rather easily but finds a cursed ring left behind. Similarly, Marina shares that her senses indicate the monster is actually human.

Loge as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Eventually, the party reaches the next floor, which resembles a town never before seen by anyone, only for a specter named Loge to appear before them. Loge unveils the rather convoluted origins and then makes his exit, leaving only a mysterious girl behind on the floor. The episode ends with the Clover Party returning to the floor at a later date, only to find a monster in the midst of transforming.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12 will mainly focus on the unnamed dungeon’s mystery. Although a competition between Clover, Misty, and Fullbound is expected, neither of these parties may appear. It is possible that both Misty and Fullbound will get more involved in the upcoming episodes.

