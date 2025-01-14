I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4 will be released on January 18, 2024, at 11 pm JST. It will be one of the few fanservice-heavy animes to air during Winter 2025. Multiple networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, will broadcast the episode.

The series will mainly adopt the I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet light novel. It has also been partially adapted into a manga. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading the manga. The series is being produced by Studio Zero-G and Saber Works.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I'm an S-Rank Behemoth anime.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4: Release date and time

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4 is scheduled for a release at 11 pm JST on Saturday, January 18, 2024, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will have two versions, censored and uncensored, which will be released simultaneously. The streaming times in various time zones are:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:00 am Saturday January 18, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 09:00 am Saturday

January 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 02:00 pm Saturday January 18, 2024 Central Standard Time 08:00 am Saturday

January 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday

January 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday January 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday January 18, 2024

Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE for Japanese audiences. For international audiences, the series will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 3

Tama in his Behemoth form as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 3 started with Aria, Tama, and Vulcan receiving news of a demon outbreak in the neighboring towns. While their party did not have enough fighting prowess to combat the demons on their own, they soon joined the party of Cedric, one of the few heroes who served in the original war against demons.

As a combined party, they all traveled to the nearest dungeon, which was hypothesized to be the source of the demon outbreak, only to encounter hordes of demons acting as a collective. They eventually discovered the orchestrator behind the recent demon outbreaks and engaged him in combat.

Although the orchestrator managed to split up the heroes, separating Tama and Aria into different spaces, Aria could eliminate the orchestrator through some mysterious power. The episode later ended with Aria being poisoned by the now-dead orchestrator, while Tama evolved from a cat into an actual Behemoth to obtain an antidote for Aria.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4: What to expect

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4 will depict the showdown between Tama, in his Behemoth form, and the Earth Dragon. This dragon served as Tama's most formidable opponent yet. Episode 4 might also delve deeper into the mystery surrounding Aria and her peculiar powers.

