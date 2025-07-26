I may sound blunt, but Hashirama was as bad as Madara in Naruto

Naruto has always represented the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju, as the noble counterpart to Madara Uchiha’s violent visions, but upon careful inspection, the reality is far more complicated. Hashirama’s notion of peace was also heavily entangled in violence, domination, and forced obedience, which in many respects resembles Madara's wish to create an eternal illusion.

Both characters yearned for control, just through differing methods: one through the dream world of the Infinite Tsukuyomi, while the other relied on raw force and fear. If anything, Hashirama's enthusiasm to remove those who threaten his temporary peace demonstrates a ruthlessness no different from Madara's madness.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Naruto manga/anime.

How Hashirama Senju was as bad as Madara in Naruto, explained

Hashirama and Madara joined hands to form peace

In Naruto, Hashirama Senju, the "God of Shinobi," the man who brought an end to the endless fighting among warring clans with his creation of Konohagakure, is heralded in Naruto. He is the ideological counterpart of Madara Uchiha: the good leader who sought peace in unity, whereas Madara sought peace in deception.

But if we are to look at their beliefs and acts candidly, Hashirama was as extreme as Madara, only in a more acceptable way. Hashirama's peace was not free; it was maintained through his overwhelming strength. He formed alliances by conquering enemies, not through deep understanding. When clans opposed his domination, Hashirama didn’t hesitate to slaughter them, hoping their deaths would maintain a greater order.

Hashirama's methods are as evil as Madara's

Madara's Infinite Tsukuyomi plan was to trap everyone in a dream so that war would finally end in Naruto. It was certainly oppressive, but it at least stopped the cycle of hatred by denying humans free will altogether.

Hashirama, on the other hand, built a system that relied on constant surveillance and the strength of the Senju clan to keep everyone in line. He called this unity, but it created hatred beneath the surface. His idea of killing some to save more is the same reasoning Madara used—both trade individuality for the illusion of peace.

Furthermore, Hashirama's blind trust in future generations directly led to Konoha's darkness. He passed the torch to Tobirama, whose policies formalized the oppression of the Uchiha.

Madara as seen in anime

This ignited the very grudge Madara foresaw. Hashirama's naive belief that power and good intentions could be made to counterbalance each other failed horribly; all it did was create a framework in which the same cycle of revenge Madara warned against continued to flourish.

The so-called hero and the so-called villain were mirrors. One wished to dream the world away, the other wished to make it behave. Both forgot human nature and chose control over liberty. Hashirama's legacy proves that ideals wrapped in smiles may be as lethal as naked madness. In Naruto, peace established on fear and force is just the same as peace established on illusion—both smother actual freedom beneath the heavy heel of power.

Final thoughts

Hashirama in Naruto is usually seen as Madara's ethical rival. However, a closer reflection shows that they were equally evil. Hashirama gets harmony from oppression, suppression, and fear more than actual unity. Just like Madara's Infinite Tsukuyomi, Hashirama's reign was a sacrifice of freeing people and agency for a sense of order.

