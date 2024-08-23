I Parry Everything episode 8: Noor parries a dragon

I Parry Everything Episode 8, titled I Parried a Dragon, aired on August 22, 2024. The episode primarily focuses on Noor fighting the Dragon of Calamity, which was previously revealed in episode 7 of the anime. It was depicted that the Dragon of Calamity had entered its slumber only 150 years ago and should have remained dormant.

Now, this leads Rein to wonder how their neighboring country could unleash such a calamity due to a minor conflict between them. I Parry Everything episode 8 ends with Noor defeating the dragon, with his fight being witnessed by King Clays.

I Parry Everything episode 8 highlights

Noor as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

I Parry Everything Episode 8 begins with a flashback of young Noor speaking with his father, who shares tales of evil dragons and how adventurers who defeated them became wealthy heroes known as “Dragonslayers.” Inspired, Noor expresses his desire to become a Dragonslayer, but his father warns him that it won’t be easy. Many dragons are ancient and powerful, making them dangerous foes for a child like Noor.

The episode then shifts to the present, where Noor wakes up in Lynne’s carriage. They soon spot the massive Dragon of Calamity, introduced in episode 7. Lynne’s brother, Rein, mocks the absurdity of the situation and recognizes that the neighboring country would unleash such a disaster over a minor conflict. Realizing the danger, Rein orders his guards to evacuate the kingdom.

King Clays confronting the dragon as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

Lynne, witnessing the dragon’s power, loses hope for her kingdom’s survival. She believes they won’t reach the capital in time, but under Noor’s guidance, she devises a plan to modify her Windblast spell to launch Noor directly to the capital. Though Noor realizes the plan too late, he is sent flying toward the dragon.

The scene then cuts to Lynne’s father, King Clays, who prepares to face the dragon despite knowing it might lead to his death. As the dragon prepares its legendary breath attack to destroy the capital, Noor intervenes, deflecting the attack into the sky. He then confronts the Dragon of Calamity in a one-on-one battle.

Noor and the Dragon of Calamity as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

As the fight progresses, the dragon becomes increasingly frustrated, unable to defeat Noor. King Clays and others watching realize that the dragon is enraged because Noor doesn’t see it as an enemy, breaking the dragon’s confidence in its strength.

The dragon ultimately recognizes its own weakness in the face of Noor’s power. The episode concludes with Noor defeating the dragon and making it submit to him. Instead of killing it, Noor spares the dragon, joking that he’ll never be a hero.

Final Thoughts

Episode 9 will be released on August 29, 2024, and will depict the aftermath of Noor defeating the Dragon of Calamity. With I Parry Everything episode 8's ending that shows the dragon submitting itself to Noor, it is possible that the dragon becomes Noor's ally in future episodes.

