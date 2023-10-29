Is Dragon Ball Daima set after Dragon Ball Super? Series chronology explained

Dragon Ball Daima, an upcoming spin-off anime series, has sparked immense excitement among Dragon Ball fans worldwide. With the recent announcement of Dragon Ball Daima, fans are eagerly seeking clarity on its place within the intricate timeline. Although specific details may be limited, the available information hints that this series unfolds after the events of Dragon Ball Super.
A unique twist emerges as the main characters of Dragon Ball are transformed into children, paving the way for fresh adventures and new challenges. It is worth noting that until more detailed information becomes available, the precise placement and intricacies of Dragon Ball Daima within the chronology of the series will remain open to speculation and interpretation.
Deducing the timeline in which Dragon Ball Daima may take place
Dragon Ball Daima takes place after the events of Dragon Ball Super. In this captivating series, a demon mysteriously transforms Goku, Supreme Kai, and other beloved characters into children, potentially utilizing the power of the Dragon Balls.
The series centers on Goku's quest to reverse a curse, taking him on an intergalactic journey. This intriguing premise opens up new and exciting adventures, showcasing the beloved characters in refreshing and unfamiliar settings.
The time span between Dragon Ball Super and Daima has not been explicitly stated, but understanding the chronological events in the Dragon Ball series is essential. Dragon Ball Super takes place after Kid Buu's defeat, but before the ten year time-skip that concludes Dragon Ball Z. Falling within this timeline, Dragon Ball Daima occurs after Kid Buu's defeat but before the arrival of Beerus, the God of Destruction.
This timeframe indicates that Dragon Ball Daima takes place during a significant period in the Dragon Ball universe. It offers an exciting opportunity to explore new storylines and character developments. However, it also means that popular characters like Beerus and Whis won't make an appearance, and iconic transformations like Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct won't be featured.
The specific placement of Dragon Ball Daima within the timeline could also potentially lead to references in future Dragon Ball Super content.
Understanding the Dragon Ball series chronology
The Dragon Ball series possesses a rich and intricate chronology, featuring a multitude of narrative arcs and exploration of different timelines. Understanding the placement of Daima becomes easier when one grasps the overall chronology of the series.
The original series of Dragon Ball follow the exciting journeys of young Goku and his companions. It chronicles their adventures as they prepare for a major battle against Piccolo Daimao and also takes us through the thrilling World Martial Arts Tournament. Dragon Ball Z continues this captivating saga by delving into Goku's adult life, where he encounters formidable adversaries like Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu.
Dragon Ball GT, considered non-canon, takes place after the events of Dragon Ball Z. It portrays Goku transformed into a child once again. However, Dragon Ball Super disregards Dragon Ball GT and offers an alternative continuation of the series. It introduces new storylines featuring characters like Beerus and Whis.
Dragon Ball Super Broly, a 2018 animated film, delves into the fascinating backstory of the Saiyans and their formidable adversary, Broly. This captivating film seamlessly fits into the Dragon Ball Super timeline, exploring the origins and power of its iconic characters.
Final thoughts
Dragon Ball Daima, an upcoming series, holds many undisclosed details. However, the available information suggests it takes place after Dragon Ball Super. In this intriguing installment, the beloved characters who have been transformed into children will embark on fresh adventures. This unique placement within the timeline offers an exciting opportunity for new storylines and character developments.
Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Dragon Ball Daima. It is important to recall the intricate and fascinating chronology of the Dragon Ball series. Understanding the timeline enhances our appreciation for the characters' growth and their journeys across the vast Dragon Ball universe.
