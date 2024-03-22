Is Toru Oikawa truly a villain in Haikyu!!? Explored

The villain in Haikyu!! often sparks debate, but in the world of sports anime, where the thrill of the game and character growth go hand in hand, Haikyu!! stands out as a fan favorite. Among the volley of characters, one name that pops up considerably when talking about antagonists is Toru Oikawa. But does this high school athlete, who merely prides himself in giving his all to volleyball, truly fit the villain bill?

Following a surprising mention of Oikawa alongside other notorious villains in a Jump magazine feature, the question about the villain in Haikyu!! has sparked a widespread debate among fans.

Is Oikawa a true villain in Haikyu!!? – Oikawa compared to actual villains

Expand Tweet

The whole buzz began when the next cover of Jump Giga was announced to celebrate villains. This list included familiar faces from My Hero Academia, known for their dark deeds, such as Dabi and Toga. What caught fans off guard was the inclusion of Oikawa. His name popping up beside characters who have destroyed things on a massive scale has tickled the fandom, leading to a viral reaction.

Oikawa is showcased as the villain in Haikyu!! (Image via Production I.G)

While Oikawa may come across as smug with his overconfident demeanor, his actions in Haikyu!! fall within the boundaries of intense competition — a far cry from the appalling acts of a villain.

Fans online pointed out how out of place Oikawa is among genuine malefactors. One X user was in disbelief at putting Oikawa on the cover with all the other villains who committed some serious crimes in the anime.

"omg, what is Oikawa doing there?!! he just likes to play volleyball, leave the guy alone."

Another X post plays with the idea that Oikawa's aggressive 'nice kill' on the court doesn't hold the same meaning as it would for the real baddies featured alongside him.

"Listen when Oikawa says "nice kill!" he does NOT mean the same thing as the rest of them."

Oikawa’s true nature in Haikyu!!

Oikawa did have some antagonist trait, but he was not actually a villain in Haikyu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Indeed, Oikawa is an antagonist in the context of Haikyu!! — he presents a formidable hurdle for the protagonists to overcome. However, calling him a villain seems to be an exaggeration. Oikawa isn't seeking to hurt people. His goal isn't to create chaos or destruction.

Rather, he's motivated by a passionate desire to excel in volleyball and push his team to victory. This competitive nature is a staple in sports storylines; it adds intensity and emotional depth without edging into villainy.

That said, Oikawa does exhibit the traits of a classic rival. He is complex, often showing a blend of arrogance and insecurity that drives him to work harder. Facing Kageyama brings out a mix of envy and the strive for improvement, but it doesn't lead him to villainous actions. He does not sabotage, cheat, or physically harm his opponents — actions that would cross the line into villainous territory.

Villain in Haikyu!! - Oikawa (Image via Production I.G)

In Haikyu!!, a sports rival helps characters grow instead of being bad. They make the main characters work harder and improve. After competing, they often end up with respect and sometimes even becoming friends.

The online reactions to Oikawa's inclusion are humorous, with some jokingly pretending to agree with the 'villain' label by exaggerating his actions on the court to the level of comic absurdity.

There are mentions of Oikawa "killing" with his serve or engaging in a "volleyball villain arc," all in good fun. These jests playfully underline the community's consensus that Oikawa is not a villain in the true sense of the word.

All in all, labeling Toru Oikawa as a villain in Haikyu!! fails to capture his true essence. His inclusion on the villain-themed magazine cover seems to be more a nod to his role as an antagonist rather than a classification as a nefarious character.