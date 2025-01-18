Is Tsukishima a villain in Bleach? Explored

Bleach is renowned for its morally complex characters and ambiguous villains, driven by hidden motives that lead them to commit acts often perceived as evil. Shūkurō Tsukishima, introduced in the Fullbring Arc, is an excellent example of such a complex and layered character.

A Fullbringer and a former member of Xcution, Tsukishima is a cold and collected individual who acts as the central antagonist in the Fullbring arc. He manipulated Ichigo Kurosaki and went after his friends and family, causing them to turn against him. This article will explore the reasons behind his actions and why he doesn't fit the mold of a typical villain.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Exploring Tsukishima's motives and whether he is a villain in Bleach

Shūkurō Tsukishima as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach has its fair share of ambiguous characters who appear evil, but behind their actions lies an intricate motive. Gin Ichimaru, Sosuke Aizen’s second-in-command, is one such character who was comfortable committing acts that are definitely evil for his master Aizen, but with a goal in mind that could be considered just.

Tsukishima also falls into the same category as Gin. Introduced in the Fullbring Arc as an antagonist, he is a Fullbringer, a human with spiritual powers tied to physical objects, who psychologically tortures Ichigo, targetting his friends and family, and turning them against him.

Ichigo fighting Tsukishima in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsukishima can rewrite the memories of those he cuts, with his sword, Book of the End, inserting himself into their past as someone significant to their lives. With the help of this power, he manipulates Ichigo's friends by rewriting their memories to make them believe that he is a dear friend and family member.

Tsukishima’s actions are fueled by his loyalty to Ginjo Kugo, the leader of Xcution, a group that wanted to steal Ichigo’s Fullbring powers and render him powerless. By emotionally and psychologically tormenting Ichigo, Tsukishima made it easier to steal his abilities.

Byakuya fighting Tsukishima (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Once Ichigo regains his powers, the Gotei 13 steps in to help him fight Tsukishima. Byakuya Kuchiki, the captain of the 6th Division, battles Tsukishima and manages to defeat him, despite being affected by Book of the End. Tsukishima returns as a soul in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and helps restore Ichigo's sword to pay him back for giving Ginjo's corpse a proper burial in the human world.

Tsukishima is a cold-hearted character whose actions are sometimes villainous, but he does this out of loyalty and gratitude towards Ginjo as it was Ginjo who rescued him and gave him a purpose in life. Thus, the actions Tsukishima takes are always in the service of protecting Ginjo and furthering his goals.

Shūkurō Tsukishima as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsukishima stands apart from other Bleach villains like Sosuke Aizen or Yhwach, who thrive on destruction and seek world domination. Unlike them, Tsukishima is driven solely by his devotion to Ginjo, showing little regard for the mental anguish and strain he inflicts on his victims. This makes him a morally gray character who was misled by someone he viewed as a mentor.

Tsukishima leaves a lasting psychological impact on Ichigo, causing him significant mental distress. The strategic brilliance and manipulation he displays in the series prove that he is far too complex to be labeled a typical villain. Tsukishima toes the line between villain and anti-hero, keeping the audience intrigued.

Final thoughts

Tsukishima is a prime example of how Kubo writes characters that are layered and possess the capacity to do both good and evil, much like humans in the real world. While Tsukishima is introduced as a villain in the series, his actions and motivation are shaped by his tragic past and his devotion towards Ginjo, making him a more nuanced and relatable character.

