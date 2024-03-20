Is the upcoming One Piece manga hiatus related to Toriyama's passing? Explored

The One Piece manga hiatus surprised many fans of the series after Eiichiro Oda, the author of the series, confirmed he was taking a break and that the next chapter would come out in three weeks. This has led some fans to speculate that he is taking a break because of the death of Dragon Ball author Akira Toriyama.

Some have argued that this is why the One Piece manga hiatus has happened recently. Maybe Oda, a huge fan of the series and the author, needed time to process the loss of his idol. It is uncertain whether this claim is true, as the exact reason for the manga's hiatus is not confirmed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

Exploring the reasons behind the One Piece manga hiatus and if it's due to Toriyama's death

Currently, there is no explanation behind the One Piece manga hiatus, even if people have tried to connect it to the death of Akira Toriyama. While this could be a possibility, considering how Eiichiro Oda and Toriyama had a good relationship, nothing has been confirmed since the hiatus was announced.

However, considering that it was confirmed that the hiatus would be three weeks off, the reason behind this decision was probably something very specific. If it was due to Oda having health issues, it would be a lot harder to give a specific date for a return of the manga, which also happened when he had eye surgery last year.

It also has been revealed throughout the years that Oda's contract allows him to take a week off after releasing three chapters in a row, which could play a role in the One Piece manga hiatus. So perhaps he wanted to take a break to rest a bit and added that extra week after releasing a couple of chapters in a row, although this is mere speculation.

The situation of Oda and other mangaka

Several popular Shonen Jump series, except for Black Clover, which left the magazine (Image via Shueisha).

It's no secret that the manga industry has a severe problem when it comes to the way its authors are treated. Eiichiro Oda's constant health issues and the One Piece manga hiatus are perfect examples of that trend. However, there are also other prominent examples, such as the death of Kentaro Miura in 2021, the author of Berserk, whose health problems were the direct result of being overworked.

Another situation was the case of Yuki Tabata, the author of Black Clover, who left the Shonen Jump magazine last year to get a new deal in another publication where he could get a much more comfortable release schedule. There is also the case of Yoshihiro Togashi, who has had back problems that have caused massive delays in the Hunter X Hunter manga.

Final thoughts

There has been no confirmation of the reasons behind the One Piece manga hiatus, even if some fans have attributed it to the passing of the Dragon Ball author, Akira Toriyama. There are several reasons why Oda decided to take a break, although none of them have been confirmed.

