Yachiru Kusajishi is a captivating character in the Bleach anime and manga series. Her character remains veiled in mystery throughout the series. She holds the position of lieutenant within the 11th Division of the Gotei 13, faithfully standing by her childhood friend and companion, Captain Kenpachi Zaraki.
Throughout the story, Yachiru's enigmatic persona gives rise to numerous queries and theories concerning her actual identity. Among these questions is whether Yachiru Kusajishi died in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) part 2 and what events led to her mysterious vanishing.
Analyzing Yachiru Kusajishi's mysterious disappearance
During the intense battles of the TYBW arc, Yachiru played a crucial role in supporting her fellow Shinigami, particularly Kenpachi. However, as the story progressed, Yachiru mysteriously disappeared. She left behind her Shinigami uniform and lieutenant's badge, leaving fans perplexed and concerned about her well-being.
She vanished just after Kenpachi attained his Bankai, a transformation that significantly boosted his powers. Rather than saying Yachiru Kusajishi died, it would be more prudent to say she was never alive.
Theory 1: Yachiru Kusajishi is Zaraki Kenpachi's Zanpakuto spirit
One popular fan theory suggests that Yachiru may be the spiritual embodiment of Kenpachi's Zanpakuto, Nozarashi. In Bleach TYBW part 2, it is observed that she vanishes after Kenpachi employs his Bankai.
With a reputation for intricate storytelling and nuanced character development, Tite Kubo often leaves readers with subtle hints and clues to unravel. It is possible that Yachiru's disappearance was a calculated move by Kubo to foster discussions and speculations among fans, ensuring engagement even after the series concluded.
Some fans have speculated that Yachiru might have always been a manifestation of Kenpachi's Zanpakuto due to her strong connection with his Bankai. The supporting evidence for this theory lies in the fact that Yachiru and Nozarashi exhibit distinct and separate personalities, similar to the relationship between Zangetsu and Tensa Zangetsu.
Theory 2: Yachiru sacrificed herself to save Kenpachi
Another theory proposes that Yachiru made a selfless sacrifice to protect Kenpachi during a crucial moment in their battle against the Quincy army. Considering her deep bond and unwavering loyalty towards him, it is possible to envision Yachiru risking her life to safeguard her adoptive father.
Yachiru's joyful nature and carefree outlook on life create a striking contrast against the harsh realities of war, serving as a poignant reminder to both the characters and readers about the significance of hope and companionship in times of adversity.
However, this theory lacks substantial evidence from the manga, making it less probable than the first theory.
According to what is known so far, it seems that the most reasonable explanation for Yachiru Kusajishi's enigmatic disappearance in the second part of Bleach TYBW is that she embodies the spirit of Kenpachi's Zanpakuto, Nozarashi. This theory is supported by several hints and evidence found within the manga. For instance, her vanishing act aligns with the moment when Kenpachi activates his Bankai.
Even though Yachiru mysteriously disappeared, her presence lingers strongly amidst the battle. Her steadfast support for Kenpachi and the other Shinigami is a wellspring of inspiration and motivation, propelling them to persevere against the formidable Quincy army. Yachiru's role in the story serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of hope, friendship, and perseverance when faced with overwhelming challenges.
