JoJoLands chapter 5: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 5 is set to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023. With the raid on Rohan’s house seemingly spiraling out of control, fans are curious to see how Jodio and his group will regain control of the situation. Likewise, readers are eager to find any additional links between this universe’s Rohan and the previous one’s.

However, with Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization still having no free online reading availability, JoJoLands chapter 5 may be challenging to find for international fans.

Nevertheless, readers are still excited to see how Jodio and co.’s adventures continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 5 while speculating on what to expect from it.

JoJoLands chapter 5 likely to see Dragona, Rohan get into series’ first Stand-user fight

Release date, where to read

As mentioned earlier, JoJoLands chapter 5 is set to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023. There is no exact release time for the issue, thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there are no international release dates and times to discuss due to this reality.

The best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the first volume of the series, which JoJoLands chapter 5 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources and can often be proven inaccurate.

Chapter 4 recap

JoJoLands chapter 4 opened up with Jodio Joestar trying to tell his allies that Rohan Kishibe was set to head inside his house. Meanwhile, Dragona Joestar, Paco Lovelantes, and Usagi Alohaoe were trying to free Paco from the wire that was constricting his foot. However, they were unsuccessful, with Usagi asserting that this was a Stand attack (implied to be from a nearby cat) rather than a security system.

Jodio’s warning arrived at this moment, prompting the crew to put their masks on. Dragona and Paco used their respective Stands, Smooth Operators and the Hustle, to free themselves from the wire successfully.

The trio then prepared to depart with the diamond secured and their limbs intact. However, as they went out the window, Dragona realized that Paco’s backpack was open despite being sure she closed it.

This was when she noticed the diamond had rolled onto the floor in the middle of the hallway, reaching down to grab it just as Rohan did the same. As he surveyed the situation, he used his Heaven’s Door Stand on Paco and Usagi, fully incapacitating them as a result.

Before doing this, Rohan tossed the diamond to Dragona, who opened her hands up after the assault to see the diamond shockingly missing.

What to expect (speculative)

Generally speaking, JoJoLands chapter 5 is expected to continue Jodio and co.’s raid on Rohan’s house. While a flashback may occur to explain the diamond and Rohan’s origins, this will probably be to the effect of furthering the series’ contemporary events. Similarly, a Dragona flashback could be just as likely, with her now being the only one standing.

The upcoming chapter will also likely see Jodio arrive inside to back up Dragona against Rohan and possibly the cat Stand user, depending on its ultimate allegiances. If Jodio does show up, a Stand user fight is almost certain to occur, with Dragona and Jodio expected to each take one opponent between Rohan and the cat, whether the two are allies or not.

Finally, fans can expect JoJoLands chapter 5 to at least begin explaining what’s so special about the diamond and why it seemingly has its own set of powers or abilities. While the whole picture is unlikely to be shown in the upcoming release, readers should at least see the basis of this explanation start to form.

