Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer leaves fans in awe with her gender-bending Kento Nanami makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is in full swing, and fans are extremely active on their favorite social media platforms. One section of fans who are active on these social media platforms are cosplayers, and there is one person in particular who attempted to portray the gender-bent Nanami Kento from the anime series.

The person in question is Jami (@JamiUwUs), who uploaded her Nanami cosplay on X (formerly known as Twitter), and the fanbase absolutely loved it. The aforementioned character is incredibly popular among the Jujutsu Kaisen, and his screen time in the Shibuya Incident arc seemed to have had a positive effect.

Disclaimer: This article could contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan breaks the internet with a Nanami cosplay

Fans were mighty impressed with how the end product turned out. The majority of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase not only found the cosplay to be accurate but also found her to be beautiful while portraying Nanami Kento.

It’s quite hard to pull off gender-bent cosplays of characters that are incredibly popular. Given that there were barely any complaints, it’s a clear indication that the cosplay was a massive hit among fans.

Fans share their opinions on the cosplayer's portrayal of Nanami (Screengrab via X)

Furthermore, fans started spamming the comments section with GIFs and images of their favorite characters in the series. These images were altered in a manner that appreciated the cosplayer, Jami, for her portrayal of Nanami Kento.

The images and GIFs included the likes of Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Jogo, the antagonist who fought Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1.

Fans upload GIFs and images in reaction to the cosplay (Screengrab via X)

Fans spam the comments section with GIFs and images in reaction to the cosplay (Screengrab via X)

However, the timing of the cosplayer's post seemed to have struck up a conversation. It seemed like the cosplayer hadn't read the manga. She cosplayed Nanami Kento and uploaded it on the day of the episode release, which reveals his unfortunate fate. The latest episode had the entire fanbase worried over Nanami's health.

Fans are worried about the cosplayer's reaction to the upcoming episode (Screengrab via X)

Unfortunately, Nanami will die in the very next episode, which will be hard for the cosplayer to cope with. The cosplayer's reaction on Twitter was quite animated when she realized what her fellow fans were talking about.

Despite the cosplayer's incredible efforts, some didn't particularly like what the cosplayer did and even failed to give constructive feedback. However, one fan pointed out that Jami didn't look angry enough. This fan's input was great since Nanami's facial expressions are always serious. He looks like the kind of person who is always angry yet stays composed.

Final thoughts

There is no doubt that the majority of Jujutsu Kaisen fans absolutely loved the cosplay. The choice of character and the attention to detail with respect to the costume are commendable.

Furthermore, the timing of the cosplayer's post was rather hilarious, given how the next episode will progress. Netizens hope to see more quality content from this creator and see their favorite characters come to life.

