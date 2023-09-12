Jujutsu Kaisen insider clears the air on negative rumors about MAPPA's work culture

A Twitter thread by a Jujutsu Kaisen insider has recently surfaced, capturing the attention of anime enthusiasts and industry followers. The thread by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider from the MAPPA studio delves into the production schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen—a highly acclaimed anime series of this era.
The purpose behind the insightful thread was to dispel rumors and clarify any misconceptions surrounding MAPPA's work culture. It is important to mention that the information presented stems from the user's personal experience, and may not encompass the entire production process.
Jujutsu Kaisen insider refutes claims of poor work culture at MAPPA
The Twitter thread by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider is a valuable resource for fans and critics engaging in discussions about the production schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen and MAPPA's work culture.
The insider reveals that the production schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Arc has been healthy. The employees have been given substantial time to finish their projects and show their creativity as well. The insider emphasizes that the pressure primarily arises from the series' immense popularity and high expectations, rather than any shortcomings within the studio's work culture.
Working on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 alongside MAPPA, as observed by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider, proved to be both a fulfilling and challenging endeavor. The insider accentuates the team's unwavering commitment and enthusiasm in consistently delivering top-notch animation quality.
Furthermore, they express gratitude for the collaborative and nurturing environment within the studio that focuses on personal growth and teamwork.
People's experiences with MAPPA's "toxic" work culture in the past
However, not everyone's experience with MAPPA has been positive. In the past, reports and allegations about the studio's toxic work culture have surfaced. Documentation highlights instances of employees facing excessive overtime, inadequate compensation, and high-pressure environments. These concerns raise questions about the well-being and mental health of individuals working at MAPPA.
MAPPA has received criticism for its work culture previously. Concerns within the anime community have been raised due to reports of animators working long hours without proper compensation and suffering from exhaustion. These incidents have shed light on the importance of implementing improved labor practices and fostering a healthier working environment within the industry.
While past incidents have shed light on MAPPA's unfavorable work culture, it is crucial to acknowledge the ongoing transformation of the entire industry.
Organizations like the Japan Animation Creators Association (JAniCA) have been actively advocating for improved working conditions and fair treatment of animators. Their efforts have paved the way for discussions on reasonable work hours, enhanced wages, and comprehensive support for animators' physical and mental well-being.
In recent years, studios like MAPPA have taken significant steps to address the concerns regarding working conditions. They have implemented measures aimed at reducing excessive overtime, providing better compensation, and prioritizing the well-being of their employees.
This shift towards a more positive work culture is crucial as it fosters creativity, promotes the overall welfare of animators, and ensures the long-term growth and success of the industry.
Final thoughts
The Twitter thread posted by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider offers valuable insights regarding the production schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen. It also aims to dispel any rumors surrounding MAPPA's work culture.
While the insider's personal experience showcases a dedicated and passionate team, it is crucial to note that individual experiences may not fully represent the entire studio. Past instances of a toxic work environment underscore the importance of ongoing reforms within the anime industry.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.