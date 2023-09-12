Jujutsu Kaisen insider clears the air on negative rumors about MAPPA's work culture

A Twitter thread by a Jujutsu Kaisen insider has recently surfaced, capturing the attention of anime enthu­siasts and industry follo­wers. The thread by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider from the MAPPA studio delves into the production schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen—a highly acclaimed anime series of this era.

The purpose behind the insig­htful thread was to dispel rumors and clarify any misconc­eptions surrounding MAPPA's work culture. It is important to mention that the infor­mation presented stems from the user's personal exper­ience, and may not encompass the entire production process.

Jujutsu Kaisen insider refutes claims of poor work culture at MAPPA

Expand Tweet

The Twitter thread by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider is a valuable resource for fans and critics engaging in discu­ssions about the produ­ction schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen and MAPPA's work culture.

The insider reveals that the produ­ction schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Arc has been healthy. The employees have been given substantial time to finish their projects and show their creativity as well. The insider empha­sizes that the pressure primarily arises from the series' immense popul­arity and high expectations, rather than any shortc­omings within the studio's work cultu­re.

Expand Tweet

Working on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 alongside MAPPA, as observed by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider, proved to be both a fulfilling and chall­enging endeavor. The insider accen­tuates the team's unwav­ering commi­tment and enthu­siasm in consistently deliv­ering top-notch animation quality.

Furthe­rmore, they express gratitude for the collab­orative and nurturing envir­onment within the studio that focuses on personal growth and teamw­ork.

People's experiences with MAPPA's "toxic" work culture in the past

However, not everyone's exper­ience with MAPPA has been positive. In the past, reports and alleg­ations about the studio's toxic work culture have surfaced. Docume­ntation highl­ights instances of employees facing excessive overtime, inade­quate compen­sation, and high-p­ressure environments. These concerns raise questions about the well-being and mental health of indiv­iduals working at MAPPA.

Expand Tweet

MAPPA has received criticism for its work culture previously. Concerns within the anime community have been raised due to reports of animators working long hours without proper compen­sation and suffering from exhau­stion. These incidents have shed light on the impor­tance of implem­enting improved labor practices and fostering a healthier working envir­onment within the indus­try.

Expand Tweet

While past incidents have shed light on MAPPA's unfav­orable work culture, it is crucial to ackno­wledge the ongoing transfo­rmation of the entire industry.

Organizations like the Japan Animation Creators Assoc­iation (JAniCA) have been actively advoc­ating for improved working condi­tions and fair treatment of animators. Their efforts have paved the way for discu­ssions on reaso­nable work hours, enhanced wages, and compre­hensive support for anima­tors' physical and mental well-being.

In recent years, studios like MAPPA have taken signi­ficant steps to address the concerns regarding working condi­tions. They have imple­mented measures aimed at reducing excessive overtime, providing better compen­sation, and priori­tizing the well-being of their emplo­yees.

This shift towards a more positive work culture is crucial as it fosters creat­ivity, promotes the overall welfare of anima­tors, and ensures the long-term growth and success of the industry.

Final thoughts

The Twitter thread posted by the Jujutsu Kaisen insider offers valuable insights regarding the produ­ction schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen. It also aims to dispel any rumors surro­unding MAPPA's work culture.

While the insider's personal exper­ience showcases a dedicated and passi­onate team, it is crucial to note that indiv­idual exper­iences may not fully represent the entire studio. Past instances of a toxic work envir­onment under­score the importance of ongoing reforms within the anime indus­try.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.