Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 1: Exact release time and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 1 is set to release on August 10, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The anime series has entered hiatus, and the Shibuya Incident arc is set to resume on August 31, 2023.

There are three weeks until the first episode of the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc comes out. In the meantime, viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast of two recap episodes - one that covers the events shown in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the other that covers the events shown in season 1 of the anime series.

Furthermore, the series will not broadcast anything on the third week, that is, on August 24, 2023, and a translation of the official news release on their website revealed that it was for "programming reasons." While the message is rather cryptic, fans have reasons to believe that the break could be for maintenance purposes in order to ensure a smooth run of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 1 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 1 will be released on August 10, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will give fans a recap of two sets of events. It will go over all of the important events in Gojo's Past arc, which was shown in episodes 1-5 of the second installment.

Furthermore, the recap episode will also cover the important events that transpired in the prequel movie - Jujutus Kaisen 0. This section of the recap will focus on Yuta Okkotsu, his addition to the Jujutsu High, and his encounter with Special Grade sorcerer Geto Suguru.

Viewers in Japan could watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episodes on NBS and TBS stations that are available nationwide. Global audiences can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel. However, it is unclear whether the recap episodes will be streamed globally.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 1 key moments

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode will delve into Gojo and Geto’s past and explore their friendship. Their mission of escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen will be featured on the recap episode.

A considerable amount of screen time will be allotted to the fight between Toji and the sorcerers, as well as the result of that mission. Finally, Geto’s shift in outlook on life and his becoming a criminal will be covered.

Key moments from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will include the origins of Yuta Okkotsu and the cursed spirit Rika that remains with Yuta. Furthermore, the climactic fight against Geto Suguru will also be showcased in the recap episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen hiatus schedule and episode 6 release date

The series is on hiatus until August 31, 2023, and the recap episode schedule in the meantime is as follows:

August 10 - Recap of Gojo’s Past arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0

August 17 - Recap of season 1

August 24 - Scheduled break

August 31 - Shibuya Incident arc (season 2 epiosde 6)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to release on August 31, 2023, and it will mark the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc. The episode will be broadcast on NBS and TBS for fans residing in Japan. Global audiences can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

However, it is available only in select regions. In Southeast Asian regions, fans can watch the latest episodes of season 2 on Netflix as well. Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel also streams the latest episodes, but one would have to avail of their paid services to access this title.

