Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Toji entrusted Megumi to Gojo? Uncovering the underlying reason behind his last wish

Toji Fushiguro's entrance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was a real jaw-dropper. After his phenomenal debut in the season premiere, there has been a lot of buzz about Toji bringing new elements to the upcoming episodes.

And with some key characters set to make an appearance in the forthcoming arcs adapted from Gege Akutami's original manga series, it's no wonder that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been one of the most highly anticipated anime returns of the Summer 2023 schedule.

It's not just for the introduction of new characters, but specifically for the incredible impact Toji will have on the series.

Mysterious past of Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Toji initially went by the name "Toji Zenin" and was born into the Zenin clan. However, he was not treated fairly within the clan as he lacked any cursed energy. Although Toji had no natural techniques, he was able to see curses and was part of a group of Zenin members who did not have innate techniques.

He eventually left the clan and became a sorcerer killer, where he took various assassination jobs for money and had a reputation as a womanizer.

Toji's story becomes more complicated when he meets Tsumuki Fushiguro, a woman he married and adopted her surname. Tsumuki already had a child, Megumi, from a previous relationship, and he became Toji's stepson.

Toji's attitude towards his children remains questionable, as he once tried to sell Megumi to the Zenin clan for 7 million yen with the stipulation that he could only be sold if he gained a technique. If Megumi inherited one of the family's techniques, then the price would go up to 8 million yen.

Why did Toji entrust his son Megumi to Gojo?

After being defeated by Gojo, Toji decided to be honest with him about how he felt. He told Gojo that Megumi would be sold to the Zenin Clan in about two or three years, and he asked Gojo to “do as he pleases” - a way of asking him to help his son escape.

Toji's primary motivation for entrusting Megumi to Gojo was to ensure his son's safety and future. Toji had experienced enough suffering and pain in his own life to know what awaited Megumi if he didn't step in. He recognized that Megumi needed someone to guide him and protect him from the dangers of being a jujutsu sorcerer.

This is where Satoru Gojo came in. Gojo is a powerful jujutsu sorcerer who is also known for his dedication to protecting his allies. Toji saw in Gojo the qualities he himself lacked, which is probably why he entrusted his son to him.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Gojo raise Megumi?

After a brutal battle with Toji Fushiguro, Saturo Gojo kept his promise to raise Toji's son, Megumi, and his sister, Tsumiki. Although Gogo's parenting techniques are not exceptional, he likely didn't wait before starting Megumi's jujutsu training, given his reputation for finding and training powerful jujutsu sorcerers.

Overall, if you are wondering 'Did Gojo raise Megumi?,' it appears that Gojo did play a significant role in raising and training Megumi.

Toji's decision to entrust Megumi to Gojo was an attempt to break the cycle of pain and misfortune that had plagued their family for generations. The Zenin clan, to which both Toji and Megumi belonged, is known for its dark history and destructive pursuit of power.

Toji had experienced firsthand the pain and suffering caused by the Zenin clan and didn't want the same fate for his son. By entrusting Megumi to Gojo, Toji hoped to keep his son safe from the influence of the Zenin clan and provide him with an opportunity to forge his own destiny.

With Toji's full debut just around the corner, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is powered-up to take the anime world by storm. This upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season will be a feast for the eyes, introducing new characters and storylines that will leave fans breathless with excitement.

