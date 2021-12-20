Jump Festa Day 2 recap: From Black Clover to My Hero Academia, 5 important reveals listed

The greatly anticipated Jump Festa 22 closed on a spectacular note today. Anime fans were granted huge reveals for some of their favorite series' this Sunday. The second day of the Jump Festa revealed some noteworthy details that every fan needs to know.

This article will list five of the most significant announcements of Jump Festa 22.

5 important reveals of Jump Festa 22

5) Jujutsu Kaisen reveals official movie trailer, theme song, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage hit fans with an incredible opening. Four Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors treated fans to a live vocal performance of panels from Chapter 0 of the manga. On top of that, the voice actor of protagonist Itadori Yuji narrated portions of Yuji's fights from the Shibuya arc.

The thrilling second official trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was also unveiled, showcasing clips from epic fight scenes and the new theme song.

4) Demon Slayer

Day two of Jump Festa opened with a panel of five Demon Slayer voice actors. The cast members discussed playing each character and acted out famous scenes from the hit series. Additionally, Demon Slayer Character Designer Akira Matsushima gifted fans with new illustrations.

Demon Slayer fans who have already finished reading the manga will be pleased to learn that the series spin-off, Kimetsu Academy, was announced to get 192 new manga pages.

3) Black Clover unveils new key visual and a new mobile game

Black Clover fans received one of the best segments of Jump Festa Day Two. Studio Red revealed a new visual for the Black Clover movie as well as cover art for the 31st volume of the manga.

Perhaps the biggest news for Black Clover is the release of a mobile game by Vic Game Studios planned for 2022. The trailer features scenes from the anime, giving fans hope that the game will include moments from the anime's most popular scenes.

2) One Piece Super Stage

The closing act of Jump Festa Day Two featured a phenomenal panel of One Piece cast members. The voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, and Jimbei acted out popular manga panels and more.

Character designs for the new One Piece: Red movie were displayed and filled the audience with excitement. There is still no official release date for the highly anticipated movie, but the cast of the live-action adaptation did send in a video message for the fans.

Unsurprisingly, beloved One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda graciously thanked fans for their support. His sentiments were conveyed through a letter that Mayumi Tanaka read out loud.

1) My Hero Academia manga ending, anime season 6 teased

Fans at Jump Festa were stunned to hear of a planned finale for the My Hero Academia manga. Mangaka Horikoshi Kohei asserted that barring unforeseen circumstances, My Hero Academia will come to a close in roughly a year. While many theories are circulating about the end of the series, Horikoshi kept the crucial details secret. Although the announcement evoked mixed emotions, there are still as many as 52 chapters to be released.

In brighter news, My Hero Academia anime season six has been confirmed. Today, voice actors for Midoriya, Tomura, Toga, Bakugou, and Ochaco teased fans with a conversation about their characters. Following the panel, the trailer for the upcoming season was showcased.

Fans can expect high-octane animation for a massive battle between heroes and villains. In addition to the news about the anime and manga, plans were announced for a live stage play based on the series. That production will occur from December 24-26, 2021. Don't fret, fans of My Hero Academia. There is still plenty of upcoming content to enjoy.

Jump Festa Day 2 certainly did not disappoint this year. Although fans of My Hero Academia may be dispirited with the end of the manga just a year away, there was a plethora of engaging news released for a multitude of popular series.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

