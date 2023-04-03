Juujika no Rokunin manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Juujika no Rokunin is an intense Japanese psychological suspense manga series by Nakatake Shiryuu that has garnered a niche following. This masterfully crafted manga blends suspense, drama, and psychology to create a captivating and thought-provoking story. Moroever, its exploration of moral ambiguity and complex characters makes it a must-read for fans of the psychological suspense genre.

Initially published in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, the manga ran from March 9, 2020, to October 9, 2020. The series was then shifted to Kodansha's Magazine Pocket on November 5, 2020, where it is still ongoing.

The Japanese language version of Juujika no Rokunin is available to read on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket

Where to read the manga?

Juujika no Rokunin is a weekly manga that fans can read on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket by visiting their official website. However, only the Japanese language version of the manga is available on the website. Kodansha also recently entered the digital manga distribution service market with their new K Manga smartphone application and website, which will at least initially be available exclusively in the United States in May 2023.

The new platform is expected to host a diverse collection of around 400 manga titles, which will be available for users to read from the launch date. Furthermore, the platform will simultaneously publish approximately 70 ongoing titles, including popular manga series like Edens Zero, Blue Lock, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. As such, Juujika no Rokunin might also feature on this website.

Fans of Juujika no Rokunin can look forward to potentially accessing the series on this exciting new platform. After cutting ties with digital services such as Azuki and Inkr, the introduction of K Manga by Kodansha is a significant step in expanding their reach while also providing readers with a more accessible and convenient way to access all of their favorite manga titles in one place.

What is the manga about?

Juujika no Rokunin chronicles Uruma’s quest for revenge against his childhood bullies. He was once a sweet and shy young fellow who fell victim to bullying. In sixth grade, his five classmates dubbed him "Experimental body: A" and tormented him.

However, Uruma was finally driven over the edge by his parents' deaths and his brother's hospitalization. He spent the next four years under his grandfather's guidance, training to get revenge on his five bullies. Although Uruma was originally willing to spare them if they had changed for the better, he eventually concluded that they were irredeemably evil.

A quick summary of the latest chapter

In the latest issue, Juujika no Rokunin chapter 125, titled Welcome, Uruma is seen covered in blood. He is then seen ready to confront Andou, a psychopathic war veteran and one of the five leaders of the Revolution Club who participated in the kidnapping of Uruma's family and maimed his younger brother. The next chapter promises an intense battle between the two as Uruma might finally get his revenge on Andou.

