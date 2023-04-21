KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 is set to be released on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The episode is expected to continue the series' focus on Yukito’s plan to gain followers. It will likely also cover Bertrand’s fate and how Yukito advanced the village’s technology so fast.

No verifiable spoiler information is currently available for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 while speculating on what to expect.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 set to raise the stakes with Bertrand’s apparent capture

Release date and time, where to watch

The original manga is currently on sale from volume 1 to volume 6.

As mentioned earlier, KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see it arrive on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, locally.

International audiences can stream KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available, given the nature of its simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, it is still the best platform for international fans to legally watch the series.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, April 26

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, April 26

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, April 26

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 26

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, April 26

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am Thursday, April 27

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am JST, Thursday, April 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Thursday, April 27

Episode 3 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 opened by introducing Atar, an apparent cyborg who is seen eliminating a dinosaur-like creature.

The episode then showed Bertrand returning to the Imperial capital. However, she was unrecognized and couldn’t enter.

Bertrand was later approached by Yukito and co, who asked for her help and invited her to stay with them. She agreed, with Yuktio seemingly getting what he wanted.

Bertrand then helped them defeat a monster that was terrorizing local villagers, with Yukito then using her display and other plots to convince the villagers to join Mitama’s religion.

By the end of the day, Mitama’s total followers were up to 101, with Yukito planning to get many more over the coming days via his strategy. Yukito and Bertrand then discussed the Imperial Army’s Archons, and Atar is apparently one of them.

Bertrand called them the most dangerous part of the army, while Atar was shown slaying another beast. Yukito compared the Archons’ powers with Mitama’s current state and was disappointed with the results. He then remembered a story he was once told about growing a cult, seemingly getting an idea as a result.

A month later, Bertrand was captured by Atar, as it was revealed that Yukito gave the village tractors, windmills, irrigation, and more.

What to expect (speculative)

This anime is funny af, I finally Found something that i can actually laugh at for once.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 will undoubtedly focus on Bertrand’s abduction, with her being a foundational part of Yukito’s plots to gain followers. However, with Atar seemingly interested in finding out what’s going on in the village, Bertrand may not end up being fully captured at all.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 will likely also provide the audience with some answers to how Yukito advanced the village’s technology so rapidly. While it seems impossible to do so in just one month, he does have a god on his side, albeit a fairly weak one.

Follow along for more KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

