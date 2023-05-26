KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8: New release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 is set to be released on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:30 am JST, following the unfortunate one-week delay announced last week. There could even be two delays back-to-back as the release date approaches.

There is no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 at the moment. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 while speculating on what to expect.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 set to return viewers to war among archons after one-week delay

Release date and time, where to watch

Given the timing of KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8's Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see it arrive on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, locally.

International audiences can catch the episode on Crunchyroll after it airs in Japan. However, the platform will have a slight delay in making the installment available, given the nature of their simulcast agreements.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, May 31

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, May 31

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, May 31

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, May 31

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, May 31

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am Thursday, June 1

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am JST, Thursday, June 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Thursday, June 1

Episode 7 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 began with Loki and Bertrand returning to the capital. Daily life there had fallen into ruin since Yukito’s actions, prompting Loki to share her plan to use this suffering to her own ends. Loki expressed a need to get moving so as to not fall behind other Archons and Mitama/Yukito, so she herself can become a god.

The episode then returned focus to Yukito’s group, who talked with Riche to find out if they were truly on the same side. Mitama then realized her followers had dropped down to below one thousand from nearly three thousand.

Yukito stated that since he and Mitama’s left the village, people’s faith in her specifically had wavered. Once Riche officially initiated them into Dakini’s religion, Yukito began his efforts to overthrow Dakini.

The first step was introducing various naughty supplements to Riche’s group, who then spread the teachings to other branches, with Dakini eventually learning of this.

Dakini then confronted Riche, accusing her of conspiring against her with help from Yukito’s group. A trial for them was held, but it soon became obvious that this was a part of Yukito and Riche’s plan.

The episode ended with the group returning to prison, where Dakini’s personal guards arrived to kill them.

What to expect (speculative)

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 is essentially guaranteed to open with a focus on Yukito and co’s fate, as they’re seemingly set to die. More likely than not, they’ll be saved either by Riche’s reputation within the group or by Mitama channeling some last-resort powers, as she once did in the fight against Atar.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 will also likely see Dakini’s cult fully fall. With Loki making her own moves as the series approaches its final third, wrapping up Dakini and getting her out of the way makes the most sense. This would allow Yukito and friends to deal with one more third-party Archon before having a final confrontation with Loki and possibly former ally Bertrand.

