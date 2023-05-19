KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 is set to be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Yukito and co (save a traitorous Roy) finding themselves in mortal danger. Fans are now excitedly discussing what the outcome could be in the upcoming release.

There is no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 right now. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 while speculating on what to expect.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 likely to reveal latent power of Mitama to escape Dakini’s clutches

Release date and time, where to watch

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see it arrive on Wednesday, May 24 locally.

International audiences can watch KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 on Crunchyroll. However, the platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, May 24

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, May 24

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am Thursday, May 25

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, May 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Thursday, May 25

Episode 7 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 began with Loki and Bertrand surveying the capital, where daily life had fallen into ruin since Yukito’s actions there. Loki shared her plan to use this suffering to an end with Bertrand, adding that they need to get moving so as to not fall behind other Archons like Dakini.

The episode then returned focus to Yukito and co, who were introducing themselves to Riche and figuring out if their objectives truly align. Mitama realized her followers had dropped down to below one thousand, with Yukito explaining that this is due to him and Mitama leaving the village. Riche then officially initiated them into Dakini’s group, with Yukito beginning his plans.

Dakini, meanwhile, learned of Yukito’s plot after being shown items another branch got from Riche’s group. Upon returning, Dakini confronted Riche, accusing her and Yukito’s group of conspiring against her.

Dakini then started a trial for them but realized that she played right into Yukito and Riche’s hands. The episode ended with her returning them to prison and instructing her personal guards to kill them.

What to expect (speculative)

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 will likely begin by focusing on Yukito and co’s situation, probably sticking with them until they somehow make their escape. While exactly how this escape will happen isn’t clear yet, one strong possibility is a secret godly power of Mitama’s being revealed.

Her coming to the rescue in KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 is further supported by the backseat role she took in episode 7. Aside from making the items for Riche, which Yukito requested, Mitama really didn’t say or do much in the latest installment. Hopefully, she becomes more involved overall in the next episode, especially as it relates to escaping Dakini’s clutches.

