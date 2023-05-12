KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 is set to release on Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 am JST. Following the last episode’s hilariously unsettling ending, fans are unsure of what to expect from the upcoming installment. While unsure of what to expect, those who’ve been enjoying the series thus far are still looking forward to the next release.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 set to highlight Yukito, Mitama’s next moves following recent revelations

Where to watch details

seeing people on reddit etc handwring over the combination harvester scenes in kamikatsu because it's disrespecting the original manga author, treating their hard work like a joke, etc

meanwhile, the original manga author:



seeing people on reddit etc handwring over the combination harvester scenes in kamikatsu because it's disrespecting the original manga author, treating their hard work like a joke, etc

meanwhile, the original manga author:

Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 release on Wednesday, May 17, locally. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, the platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, May 17

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, May 17

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am Thursday, May 18

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am JST, Thursday, May 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Thursday, May 18

Episode 6 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6 began with Yukito and Loki briefly discussing where they both stand before the latter departed. On her way out, Loki ran into Bertrand, who then followed the former back to the Imperial Capital. Atar, meanwhile, was left behind, prompting Yukito to approach and console her.

However, he then revealed his true reasons for doing so, establishing Atar as another deity within the religion of Mitama. Hilariously, Atar continuously gets the lion’s share of followers, upsetting Mitama. With one god for creation and another for battle, Yukito was able to convince several other isolation camps to join the religion, getting more than 6 thousand followers total between Atar and Mitama.

The group then learned of a nearby archon named Dakini growing in power, with her abilities said to focus on love and lust. Yukito and co invade her religion, eventually meeting Riche, the deputy head of the third branch of Dakini’s religion. However, as the true allegiances of Yukito and the others were revealed, Riche asked them to help her in destroying Dakini’s religion.

What to expect (speculative)

Ash forever ⚡

I give this episode 7/10. Episode 6 of #KamiKatsu #kamikatsu_anime was good, yukito now with a new member on the team atar is now going up against other archon members to protect those he cares.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 will almost certainly begin with Yukito’s reaction to Riche asking for help in destroying Dakini’s religion. Likewise, Yukito will likely respond with trying to figure out the size of Dakini’s religion. If her follower base is both small enough to overcome and large enough to make it worth his while, Yukito will likely help.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 7 will also likely see Dakini reappear once more following her welcome Yukito into her religion. With her seemingly still in the same building that Yukito, Riche, and the others are in, it’s not exactly impossible for her to both learn of their plans and launch a subsequent counterattack.

Follow along for more KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

