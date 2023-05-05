KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6 is set to release on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. Following the incredible revelations of the previous episode, fans can’t wait for the upcoming installment to be released on Crunchyroll. Even more exciting is that it seems this series may have been deceptively shallow throughout its former episodes.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6. However, fans do have the officially confirmed release information for the episode.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6 set to highlight Yukito and Mitama’s next moves following recent revelations

Release date and time, where to watch

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode release on Wednesday, May 10, locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available due to the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, May 10

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, May 10

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, May 10

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, May 10

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, May 10

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, May 11

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, May 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Thursday, May 11

Episode 5 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5 began with Yukito and Mitama arriving at the Imperial Capital along with Loki and Atar. Here, the group met with what they thought was the Emperor. However, it was then revealed that the Emperor was actually dead for centuries, and those “speaking with him” had been tricked by advanced machinery, even more progressive than that of Yukito’s earth.

This was followed by the realization that Mitama didn’t actually send Yukito to another world but to a version of Earth much farther in the future than his own. Loki then began enlisting Mitama’s help in destroying the aforementioned machinery. However, Yukito stopped this, asking Loki her real reasons for destroying the machines.

This began a flashback focused on Loki, highlighting her disillusion with the world and desire for it to change. This parlayed into her adopting the Clen personality and experiencing the events of episodes prior. The episode then ended by highlighting Loki’s plan to become a real god and return the world to what it ought to be, as she and other archons were designed to do.

What to expect (speculative)

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6 will likely see Yukito and co begin to prepare for the coming battle against the archons with the imperial palace now destroyed. The first step will be recruiting all of the emperor’s former followers into Mitama’s religion, but the archons will also be doing this since Loki’s experiment confirmed their ability to do so and gain power.

On a more relationship-centric level, Yukito and Mitama may actually come into conflict in the KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 6 and beyond, given the revelations made in episode 5. With her being responsible for sending Yukito not to another world but to a post-apocalyptic Earth, he may not be as tolerant of her shenanigans as he has been in previous episodes.

