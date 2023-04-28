KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5 is set to be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. After the exciting blend of comedy and action that constituted most of the previous episode, fans were left with an exciting cliffhanger once Clen’s true identity and apparent true goals were revealed.

There is currently no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5. However, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5 while speculating on what to expect.

Yukito and Mitama apparently headed for imperial capital in KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will be able to watch it on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 (locally).

International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. However, it should be noted that Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available, given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, it is still the best way for fans to legally watch the series.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, May 3

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, May 3

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, May 4

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am JST, Thursday, May 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Thursday, May 4

Episode 4 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 4 saw Yukito using Mitama’s powers to create and introduce modern technology to the religion’s followers. Farming equipment, irrigation, electricity, and more all played a major role in the success of Yukito’s latest scheme to gain followers for Mitama.

It was also revealed that Clen was not being forced to live in the isolation camp; he did so of his own volition. The episode then caught up to the final moments of the previous installment, where Bertrand was being interrogated by Atar regarding the village’s technology. Fans also learned of an Archon who betrayed the empire during this sequence.

This was roughly when Mitama arrived to help save Bertrand, using her powers to create various plant soldiers to attack Atar with. When this proved not to be enough, and the archon countered with a powerful attack of her own, Mitama summoned other gods to help, but they quickly left.

Just as it seemed the village was destroyed, Clen revealed himself to be Loki, Atar’s superior, who then told Yukito and Mitama it was time to assassinate the emperor.

What to expect (speculative)

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5 will almost certainly pick up where episode 4 ended. There’s simply no excuse for doing anything else, considering the tease Loki left fans with. While Yukito and Mitama don’t necessarily need to follow through with this plan, how they do or do not follow through with it is important to see.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 5 will also likely see Loki join the religion of Mitama. The only realistic scenario in which she doesn’t join the religion at this point is if it will somehow blow her cover as a double agent. With Yukito now having someone on the inside of the empire, his number one priority will likely be maintaining this double agent connection.

