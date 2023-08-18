Kengan Omega manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Kengan Omega manga is a spinoff of the Kengan Ashura one and has a lot of the series' classic tropes: lots of fighting, good comedy, and great art. Of course, this being a spinoff, Narushima Koga's journey differs a bit from the original series, giving this manga a different personality and tone.

The original Kengan Ashura series made a great job in combining classic Edo period battles with a much more modern philosophy led by company CEOs, and the Kengan Omega manga follows that approach.

However, the slight difference in tone and approach that these two series have makes Narushima's story all the more intriguing and worth reading.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kengan Omega manga.

Fans can read Kengan Omega manga on Comikey

For English-speaking audiences, the Kengan Omega manga can be read in Comikey since they are the ones licensing the series for this part of the world. However, it's worth pointing out that only the first four chapters can be read for free and then the readers would have to subscribe and pay to read the rest.

The bad news for potential new readers is that the series is not very easy to find if they want to buy physical copies. The manga is not available on Amazon, and the French translations are no longer on sale, which can make it a bit harder for people to get into Kengan Omega.

What to expect

While Narushima's journey differs a bit from Ashura's in the original series in terms of their characterization and the way they go about things, the Kengan Omega manga does stick to some of the franchise's key elements.

There is a lot of fighting, the comedy is very straightforward and simple, and the visual storytelling is on point.

The general premise is the same but connects with the original series by having elements such as Narushima looking for Ashura or the constant battle between the Kengan and the Purgatory associations. It can also be argued that Kengan Omega has a more humorous approach, although the general tone of the manga is quite serious.

Daromeon's art

Daromeon's art was a stellar point in the Kengan Ashura manga and continues to be a stellar point in the Kengan Omega manga. The artist perfectly complements Yabako Sandrovich's writing skills, which is one of the duo's strongest traits: the capacity to tell a great story through a visual medium.

Part of the appeal of Kengan Omega is the kinetic energy of the paneling and how it fits with the many battles that the series has.

In many ways, Daromeon shares a similarity with Akira Toriyama's work in the Dragon Ball manga: both artists went for a very clean and pristine approach to the visual storytelling, which helps readers understand each sequence.

The strong paneling, along with a lot of dynamics that create a sense of speed and movement, is one of Daromeon's biggest virtues as an artist. It's worth pointing this out because both Kengan Ashura and Kengan Omega stand out in the market because of their strong art and visual storytelling.

Final thoughts

The Kengan Omega manga might not have enjoyed the success and recognition of the original series, but it has a lot of strengths, such as a solid main character, great action, and very good comedy.

Plus, Daromeon continues to show his virtues as an artist and he has only gotten better over the years, which is saying a lot!

