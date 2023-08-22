Killing Bites season 2: Exploring the renewal status of the grisly sci-fic action anime

Following the conclusion of Killing Bites season 1, fans are looking forward to the release of Killing Bites season 2. One of Liden Flims' highlights in 2018, Killing Bites, was a smash success with the younger audience. It was directed by Yasuto Nishikata, known for Seven Deadly Sins, Sword Art Online, and many other works.

Fans were drawn to it more because the anime featured many genres and intense battles. However, since the premiere of the first season was more than five years ago, i.e., 2018, fans of the series are worried about whether or not there will be a season 2.

One could argue that Killing Bites season 2 is a must since there are cliffhangers from the first season that must be resolved. However, with more than five years having passed since the first season's premiere and Liden Films having not said anything official about the series, there is little chance of a second season.

Killing Bites season 2 is unlikely to be released anytime soon

Following the twelfth and final episode of season 1 of the action-sci-fi anime, fans eagerly await the announcement of Killing Bites season 2. Based on the manga series of the same name, the anime debuted on TV screens on January 13, 2018. The otaku community gave the anime favorable reviews as soon as the first season debuted.

Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the release date of Killing Bites season 2 yet, as Liden Films has not formally announced the second season's production. In 2018–19, following the first season's conclusion, there were rumors that Killing Bites season 2 would be there. However, because of COVID-19, the production rumors of Killing Bites season 2 and all other anime vanished.

Given that the first season covered 30 chapters, it's conceivable that the studio would seek additional source material. However, the fact that the Killing Bites manga has 113 chapters and is still being released every month suggests that there is enough content. The studio may wait for more source material before releasing season 2 and a third season back-to-back, possibly in early 2025 and 2026.

Killing Bites season 2: Exploring the renewal status (Image via Liden Films)

However, the anime's fans can anticipate finding out about its renewed status in late 2023 or 2024. Moreover, as the anime has received scores of 6.6 on MyAnimeList and 6.3 on IMDb, the anime enjoyed some degree of success. As a result, viewers are hopeful that the anime will be renewed soon and eagerly awaiting a formal announcement.

What Killing Bites anime is about?

Killing Bites follows the story of Yuuya Nomoto, a college student. As the anime's plot develops, it reveals that Nomoto discovers his friend's dead after unknowingly taking part in a kidnapping and being killed by Hitomi Uzaki. Now, Hitomi is the high school girl they attempted to kidnap.

After that, Nomoto is compelled to take her to an undisclosed location where he discovers that he has been staked as the object of a death match between two Therianthropes. Therianthropes are superhuman animal-human hybrids developed through sophisticated gene therapy.

Hitomi, one of these hybrids, savagely dispatches her adversary and prevents Nomoto from perilously dying by using the speed and bravery she acquired from her ratel genes. Nomoto then wakes up several hours later and wishes that everything that had happened had just been a nightmare.

A still from Killing Bites anime (Image via Liden Films)

But soon, Yuuya discovers that he is caught up in a covert proxy conflict between four sizable Japanese business conglomerates, with the victor controlling the country's economy. Now, Nomoto's life is inextricably linked to Hitomi's ability to participate in clandestine bloodsport matches known only as Killing Bites as her sole, despite being her unwilling, investor.

