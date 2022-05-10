Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6: Release date, what to expect, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 is all set to announce the end of the winter break with the last few vacation shenanigans involving Shouko and her friends. The episode will contain three parts, and is supposed to focus on Shouko’s friends.

Episode 5 revolved around all the snow-related activities of winter and new year celebrations. The latter part of the episode focused on Shouko herself and her growing ability to connect with the people around her.

[Spoilers for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 ahead.]

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 release date and speculations

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 is slated to air on TV Tokyo, Japan on May 12, 2022, at 00.00 JST. The anime is available on Netflix on a weekly basis, with Season 2 Episode 6 likely to air around June 1.

The titles of the three segments of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 are "It's just like every new year (Sorezore no Oshōgatsu Desu)", "It's just ice skating (Aisu Sukēto Desu)", and "It's just the common cold (Kaze Desu)."

Recap of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5

Episode 5 was divided into four parts. Part 1, “Snowmen”, showed Najimi and Tadano showing up at Shouko’s house at an ungodly hour in the morning in order to make snowmen from the fallen snow. While they did make a giant snowman, Shouko later made a smaller snowman to accompany the one Tadano had made earlier.

Part 2, "Snowball Fight”, featured Shouko and her class engaging in a snowball fight with some elementary school kids. Shouko was relegated to the children’s team to even out the numbers.

While she wasn’t of any help at first, she did win the battle for her team due to Yamai taking out everyone who threw a snowball at Shouko.

In Part 3, "Year's End”, Shouko visited her family home with Sousuke and their parents. She reconnected with her cousin Akira, and played a game of Hanafuda (a type of card game) with her and their grandmother. Despite being a novice, Shouko ended up winning the game, earning even more of Akira’s respect.

Part 4, "New Year's Day”, saw Shouko visiting the shrine with her cousin and grandmother in a traditional Hatsumode kimono. After thanking the gods for making her wish from last year come true, Shouko was forced by her grandmother to help out at the understaffed souvenir shop at the shrine.

There she met her classmate Inaka, who was at first afraid that Shouko would use her village origins against her when they returned to school. However, after seeing Shouko’s struggle with the shrine-visitors, Inaka helped her out. The former later thanked her and they struck up a friendship.

What to expect in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6

Episode 6 is likely to cover chapters 94-100 of the Komi Can’t Communicate manga, keeping in mind that chapter 97, “place to sit,” and chapter 98, “The King,” have already been covered in the Christmas episode. Part 1 of the episode is likely to cover one chapter, leaving Part 2 and Part 3 to adapt two chapters each.

Episode 6 will see Shouko return home, with the focus moving back onto her friends. After a hilarious interaction with Katai, the main focus of the episode will remain on Shouko and Tadano’s battle with the common cold.

