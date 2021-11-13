Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 5: Release date, where to watch, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate is a quirky anime show by Tomohito Oda. With only a few runs under its belt, the manga series has already captivated audiences, building a dedicated fanbase with its unique storyline.

Komi Can’t Communicate is an adorable story of a boy named Tadano who meets a new classmate, Komi. She puts forth a cool demeanor as a mask for her anxiety - something that robs her of the courage to speak. Despite being unable to communicate, Komi has a goal of making 100 friends.

The show is now in its fifth episode, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 5 about?

Episode five of Komi Can’t Communicate begins with Yadano challenging Komi after realizing that she is no longer the center of attention. He is the type that hates losing. She also was not comfortable enough with herself to appreciate another girl’s beauty.

Yadano spies on Komi’s every movement, leading to Tadano noticing that she is up to something. Yadano’s main goal was to defeat Komi in the physical exam - a feat that is attainable if she wins three parts of the exam.

The students are watching Komi as she completes her forest test and wait for her to say something. As the name of the show suggests, she can’t communicate, so no one at the school has heard her speak before.

Yadano was dumbfounded when she lost the first round, thinking the only way she could have done that was through bribery. She loses round two as well. The only solution Yadano could have thought of was to have a real battle. In the end, she was left wondering what Komi had that she did not.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 5 release date and where to watch

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 5 was released on November 3, 2021. It can be viewed on Funimation and Netflix at 12:00 am JST. Those outside Japan can catch Episode 5 on Netflix and Youtube.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 4 recap

In Episode 4, Tadano took part in the exam and earned an average score. Ren learns that she has many friends but is surprised to find that Komi has less than her.

Her dream is to add Komi to her list of friends. In fact, every day, Ren and the other girls try to figure out how they can get her to talk with them. Ren followed her everywhere in an attempt to learn more about her.

Ren fully believes she will one day make Komi hers, wanting to scare off anyone else who comes near. When she tried to talk with her, Osana quickly arrived and whisked Komi away. There was even a joke Osana tried to make, claiming that the moon was pink.

Osana notices that Ren is behind them and greets her, which gives her a chance to jump in and greet Komi. Although Osana is attempting to tell her that Komi has a communication disorder, Ren is not listening. Ren finally breaks out of her trance and asks Osana about their relationship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee