Lookism chapter 467 release date, what to expect, and more

Lookism chapter 467 will be released on September 21, 2023. The popular weekly webtoon delivers a fresh chapter every Thursday.
Originally published in Korean on Naver Webtoon, Lookism is also available to English readers through LINE Webtoon. English versions are typically released around 10:00 PM EST on the same day.
Lookism, a webtoon created by Park Tae-joon, first debuted on Naver Webtoon in 2014. Combining elements of comedy, drama, and social commentary, this series quickly gained popularity among readers. It bravely explores issues like body image, discrimination, and self-esteem.
Lookism chapter 467 release date and everything we know so far
Lookism chapter 467 will arrive on September 21, 2023. Here are the specific release times for various regions:
- Japan Standard Time 9:30 PM
- Eastern European Summer Time 3:30 AM
- Pacific Daylight Time 9:00 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 Noon
- Central Daylight Time 11:00 AM
- British Summer Time 5:00 PM
- Korea Standard Time 9:30 PM
- Eastern Standard Time 8:00 AM
- India Standard Time 11:30 PM
- Australian Eastern Time 11:30 AM
- Washington DC 08:30 AM
- New York, NY USA 08:00 AM
- Singapore Time 11:30 PM
What to expect from upcoming Lookism chapter 467
Lookism chapter 467 holds significant developments for the main character, Park Heong Seok, who has faced a lot of bullying due to his weight. When he moves to Seoul, his body undergoes a mysterious transformation that could potentially boost his confidence.
Readers can expect raw scans to be available by September 18, 2023, providing early insights into the upcoming twists.
Chapter 467 is highly anticipated for its unexpected twists and character growth. Enthusiasts eagerly await the release to discover the new path that Park Heong Seok's life will take in the dynamic world.
Where to read
To fully support the creators of Lookism and enjoy the series legally, readers can access it on official websites and apps such as the Webtoons app and the official site Naver. These platforms offer a seamless and legitimate reading experience.
To read Lookism on Webtoon, simply create an account and search for Lookism. You will be able to read all of the available chapters.
In summation
Fans of the popular manhwa series Lookism are eagerly anticipating the release of Lookism chapter 467, scheduled for September 21, 2023. This thought-provoking series, which explores themes such as body image and discrimination, has gained a dedicated following since its debut on Naver Webtoon in 2014.
For those looking to get an early glimpse into the upcoming twists, raw scans will be available by September 18.
