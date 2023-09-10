Love and Lies anime: Where to watch, plot, cast, and everything to know about the series

Love and Lies is an anime that has capti­vated audiences worldwide with its unique storyt­elling and visually stunning anima­tion.

It has garnered significant atten­tion as it delves into the comple­xities of love in a society where government deter­mines relatio­nships.

Fans can watch the Love and Lies anime on Crunchyroll

A highly recom­mended streaming service to watch this series is Crunch­yroll. As a top-tier desti­nation for anime enthus­iasts, Crunc­hyroll boasts an extensive library of shows, including Love and Lies.

By subsc­ribing to Crunch­yroll, viewers gain access to the complete series, allowing them to fully immerse thems­elves in its compe­lling storyline and stunning visuals.

Love and Lies may also be available on other popular platforms like Funim­ation and Hulu. These platforms offer a diverse selection of anime content, providing fans with the oppor­tunity to enjoy their favorite shows in excep­tional quality.

Whether viewers prefer English subtitles or dubbed versions, they can find their preferred viewing exper­ience. It is essential to verify the series' availa­bility on these platforms since licensing agree­ments may vary across different regio­ns.

Plot overview of the anime

In a dystopian future, the gover­nment controls marriage choices through a system known as the "Red Threads of Science," which forms the backdrop for the story Love and Lies.

This narrative revolves around Yukari Nejima, a high school student who becomes entangled in a love triangle that poses a challenge to the very fabric of society. Through this tale, we witness how relati­onships and societal norms clash in an uncertain world.

Yukari finds himself caught between confl­icting emotions when he realizes his long-s­tanding affection for his childhood friend, Misaki Takasaki. However, everything changes when the gover­nment assigns him a marriage partner, Ririna Sanada.

Now, Yukari must navigate a chall­enging path filled with love, decep­tion, and societal pressures as he tries to balance his true feelings with the expect­ations placed upon him.

As the series unfolds, viewers embark on an emotional journey. They witness the chara­cters' struggles and their ongoing fight against societal limita­tions.

Love and Lies delves into themes of love, sacri­fice, and the reperc­ussions of chall­enging social norms, making it a capti­vating and thought-provoking viewing experi­ence.

The cast and team behind the anime

Misaki Takasaki (Image via Liden Films)

The voice cast features a talented lineup of actors who breathe life into the characters. Ryota Osaka skill­fully portrays Yukari Nejima, capturing his internal conflicts and emotional journey.

Kana Hanazawa, known for excep­tional perfor­mances in anime like Stein­s;Gate and Psycho-Pass, lends her voice to bring Misaki Takasaki to life. Yui Makino's talents shine through as she voices Ririna Sanada, creating a nuanced and complex charac­ter.

A talented team of indiv­iduals brings the anime to life, contri­buting their expertise to create a capti­vating anime viewing exper­ience.

The anime is an adapt­ation of the manga series by Musawo with the same name, featuring visually stunning illustr­ations. Renowned animation studio Liden Films handled the transition to the small screen, known for their excep­tional work on other popular anime like The Heroic Legend of Arslan and Yama­da-kun and the Seven Witches.

Its success and popul­arity can be attri­buted to the collaborative efforts of its creative team, which includes the director Seiki Takuno, writers, anima­tors, and voice actors.

This capti­vating anime series has become a favorite among enthusiasts with its unden­iable charm and compe­lling storyl­ine.

The anime mesme­rizes audiences with its compe­lling story, vibrant chara­cters, and profound themes. This dystopian romance anime delves into the intricate dynamics of love and the reperc­ussions of chall­enging societal norms.

The series can be easily accessed on popular platforms like Crunch­yroll, Funim­ation, and Hulu, allowing fans to fully immerse thems­elves in the capti­vating world of Love and Lies.

